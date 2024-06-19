Ready Doc Announces Exciting New Product Releases: Workflows and Ready Forms with Mapping

Ready Doc is thrilled to launch two new groundbreaking products, Workflows and Ready Forms, that address credentialing shortcomings and provide a seamless solution.

Automation is no longer a futuristic concept for Ready Doc, a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions. Ready Doc understands that automation is rapidly reshaping how we approach healthcare, from patient care to payer enrollment and other administrative tasks. In support of a seamless and reliable all-in-one credentialing solution, Ready Doc is thrilled to launch two new groundbreaking products: Workflows and Ready Forms. These new features address the challenges enrollment and credentialing teams face from manual workflows to delays to turnover, and aim to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare operations.

Introducing Workflows: Streamlining Healthcare Processes

Healthcare organizations and providers must undergo credentialing to bill for medical services. The credentialing workflow process can take 120 days or longer to verify a provider’s background and qualifications. These delays can cost organizations thousands of dollars in potential revenue each day a provider lacks enrollment with a payer.

Ready Doc’s new automated workflow feature allows credentialing specialists and medical staff professionals to streamline repetitive and time-consuming tasks while removing the need to memorize tedious details within tasks. Workflows help eliminate extra steps, reduce manual effort and potential associated errors, and ultimately accelerate the overall credentialing process.

Key Benefits of Workflows:

Automation of Routine Tasks: Automates repetitive tasks to free up valuable time for healthcare professionals, allowing more quality focus on patient care.

Customizable Processes: Allows users to create tailored workflows that meet the unique needs of different departments and practices.

Real-Time Tracking: Provides real-time visibility into the status of workflows, ensuring timely completion and accountability.

Improved Collaboration: Enhances coordination among team members through integrated communication tools and task assignments.

Ready Forms with Mapping: Enhancing Data Collection and Integration

The Ready Forms with Mapping feature revolutionizes how healthcare organizations collect and utilize data. Ready Forms are seamlessly integrated with existing systems, ensuring accurate data capture and efficient processing. Ready Forms auto-populate healthcare provider data that is already verified and up to date. Additionally, they can be completed with an electronic signature, reducing the time it takes to receive a signature from a healthcare provider. The goal of Ready Forms is to place more time on patient care, reduce the risk of a compliance breach, increase revenue, and improve a facility’s reputation.

Key Benefits of Ready Forms with Mapping:

Seamless Integration: Maps Ready Forms directly to internal systems, eliminating the need for manual data entry and reducing errors.

Enhanced Accuracy: Ensures data integrity through automated validation and error-checking mechanisms.

Time Efficiency: Speeds up data collection processes with e-signatures, allowing healthcare providers to focus more on patient care.

User-Friendly Interface: Features an intuitive design that makes it easy for staff to create, customize, and manage Ready forms.

Ready Doc is excited to introduce Ready Forms with Mapping and Workflows to new and existing users. These new features represent a significant advancement in Ready Doc’s product offerings, designed to address the critical needs of healthcare organizations. By streamlining processes and enhancing data management, Ready Doc helps clients achieve greater efficiency and better patient outcomes. To learn more, visit ready-doc.com.

About Ready Doc™

Ready Doc™, developed by Intiva Health, is a medical credentialing software that uses distributed ledger technology to create the most secure solution available. Tens of thousands of healthcare organizations and providers use the software to expedite the credentialing process, maintain compliance, and complete payer enrollment or other administrative tasks.