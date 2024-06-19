Associated Designs | Redefining Modern Living with the Holtwood Townhouse

The Holtwood is a modern prairie townhouse plan that redefines contemporary, multi-family living. This expertly crafted townhome blends spaciousness with a cozy home feel, making it a perfect choice for investors and residents seeking stylish, functional living.

The striking exterior immediately draws you in. Its facade merges classic prairie-style elements with modern touches, featuring clean horizontal lines and large windows that flood the interiors with natural light. Warm wooden accents and a sleek, dark roofing system enhance its robust structure, promising both durability and style.

Inside, the Holtwood is thoughtfully designed to balance privacy and communal living. Each unit mirrors the other, providing a symmetrical and balanced aesthetic. The ground floor boasts a spacious great room that seamlessly integrates with the dining area and kitchen, creating an open-concept space ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. The kitchens are a chef’s dream, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, ample counter space, and chic cabinetry. A covered patio extends off the great room, offering a serene retreat or vibrant space for outdoor dining and relaxation.

Ascending to the second floor, the private quarters unfold. Each unit features three well-appointed bedrooms, including a comfortable owner’s suite with private covered balcony. The suite offers a generous space with an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet, creating a private haven away from the main living areas. The additional bedrooms are spacious, with step-in closets and easy access to a full bathroom. A unique loft area overlooks the entry below, providing a versatile space for a home office, play area, or additional lounge.

The Holtwood townhome design is more than a place to live; it’s a lifestyle statement. With its blend of modern amenities, thoughtful design, and timeless architecture, the Holtwood is set to become a sought-after property in any market. Whether as a family home or an investment, this townhouse promises comfort, style, and value.

The Holtwood 60-070 is created by Associated Designs, Inc.’s talented team of residential home designers. To learn more about this design visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com.

About Associated Designs

Founded in 1990, Associated Designs offers pre-designed plans and custom design services. Created by a talented team of designers with more than 45 years of design experience, Associated Designs offers a variety of single family homes, garage and accessory structures, and multi-family designs.