Kiwi Quinoa Celebrates Men’s Health Month with Launch of Premium New Zealand-Grown Quinoa in the U.S.

In celebration of National Men’s Health Month this June, Kiwi Quinoa is proud to support initiatives encouraging men and boys to be proactive about their health and make healthy lifestyle choices. Men’s Health Month serves as a critical reminder for men to address potential health issues and adopt preventive measures. This campaign aligns perfectly with Kiwi Quinoa’s mission to promote nutritious, health-conscious eating.

Quinoa can provide a good source of plant-based protein, fiber, antioxidants, manganese, iron, folate, and magnesium. Built on key pillars of being distinctive, brave, nourishing, and tasty, Kiwi Quinoa ensures top-tier quality with clear, concise cooking instructions provided on each package. This guarantees a perfect cooking experience, whether on the stovetop or in a rice cooker.

“Quinoa really is special. It is a gluten-free, low GI carbohydrate, which is also a complete protein, all while boasting considerable levels of minerals such as Iron, Zinc, Magnesium, and Potassium. Nutritionally, it ticks so many boxes that are important to our health,” said Dan Contrell, Kiwi Quinoa founder, which was established in 2016.

“Its versatility makes it easy to incorporate into your diet whatever time of the day – you can add to soups and smoothies, make salads to take to work, or serve with your favorite protein at dinner,” he added

As Kiwi Quinoa is set to make its U.S. debut, the company aims to inspire American consumers with fun and exciting recipes. From creamy quinoa porridge for a healthy breakfast to show-stopping salads and nourishing dinners like Teriyaki chicken quinoa stir-fry, Kiwi Quinoa makes it easy to incorporate this superfood into any diet.

Rooted in New Zealand, Kiwi Quinoa distinguishes itself in the global market by offering a product free from the bitter aftertaste commonly associated with South American quinoa. This distinctive, nutty flavor, combined with its versatility and nutrient density, positions Kiwi Quinoa as the preferred choice for health-conscious consumers. The quinoa is gluten-free, low GI, and a complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids.

Kiwi Quinoa is non-GMO, gluten-free, whole grain, and a true superfood. Taste the difference with Kiwi Quinoa – a quinoa unlike any you have tried before.

About Kiwi Quinoa

Kiwi Quinoa is a pioneering New Zealand-based company, founded in 2016 by Dan and Jacqui Cottrell, dedicated to producing high-quality, saponin-free quinoa. As the first to introduce New Zealand-grown quinoa, Kiwi Quinoa offers a unique, nutritious alternative to traditional grains, distinguished by its superior flavor and integrity once cooked. With a commitment to sustainability, health, and taste, Kiwi Quinoa aims to become a global leader in the quinoa market, championing the versatile superfood through a range of products and inspiring recipes. For more information, visit www.kiwiquinoa.co.nz and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.