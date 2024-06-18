A Tribe for Jazz Partners with Columbus City Schools & Otterbein University On Otterbein Summer Music Experience

A Tribe for Jazz, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy and advancing the future of jazz, is thrilled to partner with Columbus City Schools (CCS) and Otterbein University on their 11th Otterbein Summer Music Experience, offering seven talented CCS students an immersive experience in jazz education and performance.

The Otterbein Summer Music Experience aims to nurture young musicians by providing them with the opportunity to learn from accomplished jazz artists and educators. The program’s curriculum focuses on the concepts of jazz, improvisation, and the rich history of the genre.

“The Otterbein Department of Music is honored to collaborate with A Tribe for Jazz and Solich Piano in providing a summer camp for high school students who have a passion for music,” said Nicholas Ross, Department Chair of Music at Otterbein University. “Thanks to the generous scholarships from A Tribe for Jazz, we have offered full scholarships this year to students from Columbus who are interested in studying jazz.”

Stephanie Matthews, Executive Director of A Tribe for Jazz, highlighted the importance of accessibility in music education: “Creating inclusive opportunities and investing in student development both musically and academically is crucial because these efforts break down financial barriers that often prevent talented individuals from accessing transformative experiences. By ensuring that students from diverse backgrounds can participate in high-quality educational programs, we nurture each student’s potential and enrich our community.”

“This partnership with A Tribe for Jazz and Otterbein University presents an extraordinary opportunity for our students,” said Dr. Angela Chapman, Superintendent/CEO of Columbus City Schools. “By immersing themselves in the rich tradition of jazz, our talented young musicians gain invaluable skills and experiences that will shape their futures musically and personally. This program exemplifies our commitment to providing equitable access to high-quality education and ensuring that every student has the chance to realize their full potential.”

The highlight of the Experience will be a special performance featuring a CCS student alongside world-renowned vibraphonist and composer Yuhan Su. The concert will take place at the Columbus College of Art & Design (CCAD) on June 22nd, 2024, starting at 7:00 PM. This event promises to be a memorable evening celebrating youth in arts education and the timeless beauty of jazz.

About A Tribe for Jazz

The mission of A Tribe for Jazz is to preserve the legacy and advance the future of jazz through visual storytelling, live and virtual performances, education, and community engagement. A Tribe for Jazz positions jazz artists to break through to a wider audience by harnessing the power and universal human appeal of their own stories that elevate and transform the encounter between artist and listener. Such is the holistic, interdisciplinary magic that A Tribe for Jazz brings about with its creative and technical teams. The goal is to tell these artists’ stories in a way that reflects their excellence and authentic humanity, and to explore how their lives and creative processes are shaped by relationships. For more information, visit www.atribeforjazz.org. IG: @atribeforjazz_ and FB: A Tribe for Jazz.