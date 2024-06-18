Hong Kong – Old identity cards to be invalidated in phases in 2025

Old identity cards to be invalidated in phases in 2025 ******************************************************



Following the conclusion of the Territory-wide Identity Card Replacement Exercise (Replacement Exercise) on March 3 last year, the Government announced today (June 18) that the old form of smart identity cards issued before November 26, 2018 (old ID cards) (Note), will be invalidated in two phases in 2025.



Phase I of the invalidation exercise will cover holders of old ID cards born in 1970 or after, whose old cards will become invalid on May 12, 2025. Phase II of the invalidation exercise will cover holders of old ID cards born in 1969 or before, whose old cards will become invalid on October 12, 2025.



In this connection, the Registration of Persons (Invalidation of Identity Cards) Order 2024 (Invalidation Order) will be published in the Gazette on June 21, and tabled at the Legislative Council for negative vetting on June 26.



The Invalidation Order covers all Hong Kong residents, whether they are permanent residents or non-permanent residents who are permitted to take up employment, make investments, reside or study in Hong Kong, or residents of residential care homes who are eligible for the On-site Identity Card Replacement Service. If the old ID cards have not been replaced, they will be invalidated on the specified dates in accordance with the Invalidation Order.



“Residents still holding old ID cards should make appointments for replacement as soon as possible (see Annexes I and II for samples of old and new ID cards respectively). For those who are unable to have their ID cards replaced during the specified call-up periods due to being absent from Hong Kong, they should replace their ID cards within 30 days of their return to Hong Kong. Failure to apply for a new ID card within the specified call-up periods without a reasonable excuse is an offence. Offenders may be prosecuted and be liable to a fine of $5,000 upon conviction,” a spokesman for the Immigration Department (ImmD) said.



The aged, the blind or the infirm who satisfy a registration officer that their personal attendance for registration of Hong Kong ID cards will injure their health or the health of others may, instead of applying for replacement of a new ID card, apply for a Certificate of Exemption.



The invalidation of old ID cards will not affect the right of abode in Hong Kong of the holders of old ID cards unless he or she has lost permanent resident status under the Immigration Ordinance.



Members of the public can apply for replacement of new ID cards at the Registration of Persons (ROP) – Kwun Tong (Temporary) Office or during the extended service hours at the four designated ROP offices, viz. Hong Kong Office, Kowloon Office, Tseung Kwan O Office or Tuen Mun Office. Please refer to Annex III for the addresses and working hours of these offices.



Members of the public may scan the QR codes (see Annex IV) to download the ImmD mobile application, visit the website (www.gov.hk/icbooking) or call the 24-hour telephone booking hotline 2598 0888 to make an appointment for ID card application at any aforementioned ROP offices.



For details of the relevant arrangements, please visit the ImmD website (www.immd.gov.hk). For enquiries, please contact the ImmD by enquiry hotline (2824 6111), by fax (2877 7711) or by email (enquiry@immd.gov.hk).



Note: Old form of smart identity cards refer to smart identity cards issued between June 23, 2003 and November 25, 2018, or issued on or after November 26, 2018 as a result of an application made before that date.