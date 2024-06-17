Hong Kong – LegCo to consider Electronic Traffic Enforcement (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2023

LegCo to consider Electronic Traffic Enforcement (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2023 *************************************************************************************



The Legislative Council (LegCo) will hold a meeting on Wednesday (June 19) at 11am in the Chamber of the LegCo Complex. During the meeting, the Second Reading debate on the Electronic Traffic Enforcement (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2023 will resume. If the Bill is supported by Members and receives its Second Reading, it will stand committed to the committee of the whole Council. After the committee of the whole Council has completed consideration of the Bill and its report is adopted by the Council, the Bill will be set down for the Third Reading.



On Members’ motions, Mr Lam Chun-sing will move a motion on promoting the popularisation of flexible working system. The motion is set out in Appendix 1. Ms Nixie Lam, Professor William Wong, Mr Luk Chung-hung, Mr Lee Chun-keung and Mr Yim Kong will move separate amendments to Mr Lam’s motion.



Ms Nixie Lam will move a motion on policies on supporting assisted reproduction. The motion is set out in Appendix 2. Ms Judy Chan, Mr Kenneth Leung and Mr Lee Chun-keung will move separate amendments to Ms Lam’s motion.



Mr Chan Yung will move a proposed resolution under section 34(4) of the Interpretation and General Clauses Ordinance to extend the period for amending a subsidiary legislation. The proposed resolution is set out in Appendix 3.



During the meeting, Mr Chan Chun-ying will present the “Finance Committee Report on the examination of the Estimates of Expenditure 2024-2025” and address the Council.



Members will also ask the Government 22 questions on various policy areas, six of which require oral replies.



The agenda of the above meeting can be obtained via the LegCo Website (www.legco.gov.hk). Members of the public can watch or listen to the meeting via the “Webcast” system on the LegCo Website. To observe the proceedings of the meeting at the LegCo Complex, members of the public may call 3919 3399 during office hours to reserve seats.