Tell unTold Publishing Ltd counters the Mainstream Media’s Manipulation of Facts

Mission & Vision

Its mission is to counter the Mainstream Corporate Media’s manipulation of facts and public opinion by building, promoting and empowering alternative media organisations worldwide that offer unbiased, fact-based journalism and foster cooperative ownership among journalists and audiences.

Programmes and Initiatives

Media Startup Incubator: Tell unTold facilitates the establishment and expansion of alternative media companies. The incubator seeks to democratise media ownership, guaranteeing that journalism continues to be a weapon for truth, accountability, and constructive change, by supporting and promoting these organisations as for-profit cooperatives or journalist-owned businesses.

Advocacy and Policy: Tell unTold is dedicated to educating the public and decision-makers about the value of objective, fact-based journalism via outreach and advocacy for media reform.

Research and Innovation: The organization’s media research projects and innovation laboratories seek to continuously investigate and create fresh approaches to improving the efficacy and integrity of the media.

Its the beginning of a new era of media ownership, where journalists and audiences share control, ensuring that media serves the true interests of the people, said Tashu Gudokin, its Founding Chair during an interview.

Join the Movement

Journalists, media professionals, and the general public are cordially invited to join Tell unTold Publishing Ltd. in its aim to promote objective, accurate journalism and change media ownership. By working together, we can establish a media landscape that promotes a more educated and just society while also serving the public interest.

