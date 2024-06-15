Celebal Technologies and Databricks Host Workshop on ERP Reimagined: The Generative AI Advantage

The event focuses on leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to streamline data management, unlock new insights through Data Lakehouse analytics, and harness the power of generative AI capabilities. The workshop aims to help tech leaders integrate Databricks’ technology with their existing ERP systems, offering a user-friendly interface and powerful analytics capabilities.

Key Highlights of the event:

Data Integration: Combining Databricks with ERP systems for comprehensive data analysis.

Advanced Analytics: Leveraging real-time data insights to drive informed decisions.

Enhanced Efficiency: Streamlining business processes and boosting productivity.

Scalability: Supporting organizational growth without compromising performance.

User-Friendly Interface: Simplifying adoption and user training.

“We are excited to introduce ERP Reimagined: The Generative AI Advantage workshop in collaboration with Databricks. This event will help enterprises across various industries like Manufacturing, Retail & CPG, Energy, BFSI, Healthcare, and beyond in revolutionizing ERP systems, enabling them to extract maximum value from their data,” expressed, Anirudh Kala, CEO & Co-founder, Celebal Technologies.

Be a part of this event and learn how Databricks can elevate your ERP data management.

For more information, visit: ERP Reimagined: The Generative AI Advantage | Celebal Tech & Databricks Event

About The Company:

Celebal Technologies is a premier software services company specializing in digital transformation and enterprise reinvention, delivering end-to-end results to clients across diverse sectors. Our dynamic suite of advanced solutions built on Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data Science, Industry Data Models, Infrastructure & Database Migration, SAP Extend & Innovate, App Modernization, and Enterprise Cloud Integration, positions us at the nexus of traditional enterprise systems and modern cloud innovation. With a global presence spanning the USA, India, APAC, UAE, Europe, and Canada, Celebal Technologies boasts a dedicated workforce of over 2500+ professionals that serve up an impressive client base, including 90% of Fortune 500 companies, guiding them through their transformative digital journeys.

###