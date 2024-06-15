Sock Brand THORLO Announces Sponsorship of Professional Golfer Hannah Leiner

THORLO, leading manufacturer of performance and activity socks, is excited to announce its sponsorship of professional golfer and social media star, Hannah B. Leiner. As Hannah embarks on her journey into the world of professional golf, THORLO is proud to support her as she makes her mark on the golfing world.

Hannah B. Leiner, a graduate of Florida International University, has already made waves in the golfing community with her impressive skills on the course and her dynamic presence on social media. With over 300,000 followers on Instagram, she has cultivated a dedicated following who eagerly support her every step of the way. Hannah’s journey into golf began at a young age, sparked by her father’s passion for the sport. Throughout high school and university, Hannah honed her skills on the course, ultimately deciding to pursue a professional career in golf.

“We believe that our Golf Socks are the perfect complement to Hannah’s skill and determination,” said Martin Lieberman, CEO of Lamour Group, parent company of the THORLO brand. “With our shared commitment to excellence, we look forward to supporting Hannah as she achieves her goals and inspires others along the way.”

As part of the sponsorship, THORLO hopes to spread awareness of the importance of wearing protective socks for golf, crucial for both performance and comfort. This partnership coincides with the launch of THORLO’s new Light Cushioned Golf Socks. Engineered with advanced technology such as enhanced grip to keep your socks in place, targeted cushioning for impact reduction, moisture-wicking and quick-drying fibers, these socks are made for golfers spending hours on their feet. With THORLO’s new socks, they aim to help athletes like Hannah to focus on their game, knowing their feet are primed for peak performance.

As Hannah sets her sights on professional golf, THORLO will be by her side every step of the way, providing the comfort and support she needs to perform at her best. Together, they look forward to achieving new heights in the world of golf and inspiring fans around the globe.