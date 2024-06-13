LTIMindtree and SNP Launch MELD®: Collaborative Services Platform for Acquisitions & Divestitures Programs for SAP Customers

LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, in collaboration with SNP, a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital data transformation processes, has launched its latest platform ‘MELD’ for accelerated and reliable realisation of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures that accelerates data integrations and process harmonizations for customers.

Enterprises embarking on these initiatives have a need for fast, lean, cost-effective solutions tailored to address landscape consolidations, business process integrations & technology requirements in carve out and merger scenarios that ensure seamless data management and zero business disruption. MELD addresses these requirements and incorporates a built-in framework for innovative data discovery and management and an accelerated cost-effective implementation, thus enabling enterprises to maximize business value with zero disruption for operations.

Vineet Moroney, SVP and Global Head of Enterprise Applications, LTIMindtree said “Our experience and learnings of deploying SAP have helped us to develop the MELD platform in collaboration with SNP, through which we will be able to provide accelerated discovery, reliable data management, enhanced testing, and de-risked deployment. This platform helps organizations to avoid redundancies and minimizes the changes with the desired result of maximum adoption and faster time-to-value to achieve business outcomes.”

Camilla Dahlen, President, and Managing Director, SNP North America said, “We are thrilled to partner with LTIMindtree in the M&A and divestiture space where we specialize in the separation and migration of data for the businesses being acquired or spun off. Drawing upon our software automation platform CrystalBridge® and our experience of over +1300 projects across 29 industries, SNP is dedicated to delivering a faster, cost-effective data approach that minimizes disruption and allows companies to quickly improve business performance, drive growth and profitability.”

This integrated platform from LTIMindtree, and SNP will be a powerful enabler for customers in manufacturing, Consumer Products, Technology & Services and Energy & Utilities segments undergoing acquisitions and divestitures. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for SAP projects in an M&A context to de-risk and accelerate the journey to the target architecture.