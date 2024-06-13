Hong Kong – Light Public Housing to open for applications from June 24 (with photos)

Light Public Housing to open for applications from June 24 (with photos) ************************************************************************



​The Housing Bureau (HB) today (June 13) announced that the Light Public Housing (LPH) will be open for applications from June 24, with the Phase 1 application covering two projects at Yau Pok Road, Yuen Long, and Choi Hing Road, Ngau Tau Kok (Phase 1 application projects), which will provide a total of about 4 440 units for gradual intake anticipated from the first quarter of 2025 onwards.

Those eligible to apply for the Phase 1 application projects will receive by post on or before June 24 the application forms sent by the HB in batches. Interested applicants who submit the duly completed application forms between June 24 and July 15 will be handled with priority. From July 16 and beyond, the HB will continue to accept applications, which will be handled upon completion of processing the application forms submitted on or before July 15.

A spokesman for the HB said, “The Chief Executive has put forward in the 2022 Policy Address that the Government will expeditiously build about 30 000 LPH units by 2027-28 through making use of government and private land not yet earmarked for long-term development in the near future with standardised simple design and the Modular Integrated Construction approach or through converting existing government properties. This serves to fill the short-term gap of public housing supply and improve the living conditions and quality of life of people living in inadequate housing as soon as possible.

“It takes about two and a half years only from putting forward the LPH initiative for the first time in October 2022 to intake of the first batch of LPH units starting from the first quarter of 2025. This clearly shows the determination and execution ability of the current term of the Government in solving the housing problem faced by our people. Apart from the two projects in Yau Pok Road, Yuen Long, and Choi Hing Road, Ngau Tau Kok, we will continue to actively take forward the remaining 11 LPH projects across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories. Taking into account the progress of works, we will announce in due course the application arrangements for the other LPH projects.”

The spokesperson added, “The environment as well as the leisure and living facilities of LPH are much better as compared with the inadequate housing conditions. LPH also offers an affordable rental level, which is set at around 90 per cent of the rent of traditional public rental housing (PRH) of the same type. The two projects being launched this time are located at the New Territories and the urban areas respectively with their own advantages.”

Details of LPH Phase 1 application are as follows:

(1) Eligibility for application: General applicants who are on the waiting list for traditional PRH for three years or more (calculated from the last intake date for the Phase 1 application projects, i.e. May 2025) are eligible to apply for LPH, with priority given to family applicants. Those meeting the eligibility criteria will receive by post the application forms sent by the HB in batches.

(2) Application period: Applicants who submit the duly completed application forms between June 24 and July 15 will be handled with priority. From July 16 and beyond, the HB will continue to accept applications, which will be handled upon completion of processing the application forms submitted on or before July 15.

(3) Submission methods: Interested applicants may submit their duly completed application forms by post to P.O. Box of the Dedicated Team on Light Public Housing of the Housing Bureau (P.O. Box 28222, Gloucester Road Post Office, Wan Chai, Hong Kong); or by depositing into the drop-in boxes during office hours (from 9am to 6pm, Mondays to Fridays, except Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) at the following locations:

Light Public Housing Information Counter at Podium Level 2, Hong Kong Housing Authority Customer Service Centre, 3 Wang Tau Hom South Road, Kowloon

Office of the Dedicated Team on Light Public Housing at Room 801, 8/F, Revenue Tower, 5 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

In addition, if the applicant and all family members have registered for “iAM Smart+”, they may opt to complete, sign and submit the e-Form by scanning the exclusive QR code pre-printed in the application form.

Information on Phase 1 application projects is as follows:

(1) Yau Pok Road, Yuen Long: Providing about 2 150 units (including units for one to two persons, and three to four persons) with anticipated intake date in the first quarter of 2025. There are shops, launderettes, study/activity rooms, community services facilities, etc, within the project. There are also bus terminus and minibus stops within the project for providing public transport services, and it takes about 15 to 20 minutes to travel to Yuen Long Town Centre, Sheung Shui or Tai Lam Tunnel Bus Interchange. The estimated monthly rent ranges from about $740 to $1,420 (depending on the unit size) (Note).

(2) Choi Hing Road, Ngau Tau Kok: Providing about 2 290 units (including units for one to two persons, three to four persons, and four to five persons) with anticipated intake date in the second quarter of 2025. There are minibus stand, small shops, launderettes, study/activity rooms, community services facilities, etc, within the project. There are also a number of minibus and franchised bus routes in the vicinity travelling to/from Choi Hung MTR station as well as different places in Hong Kong and Kowloon. It takes about five to 10 minutes on foot to reach Choi Fook Estate Market, Choi Tak Shopping Centre or Choi Wan Shopping Centre. The estimated monthly rent ranges from about $1,110 to $2,650 (depending on the unit size) (Note).

The HB will process the application forms received as soon as possible and make arrangements for the allocation procedures. To give priority to those families in need to move into LPH, if the applicants are currently living in inadequate housing; having special medical conditions; or having minor children, newborn babies, elderly persons, etc, in the family composition, they will be given higher priority for LPH allocation. The first batch of applicants who are successfully allocated LPH units under the Phase 1 application projects will be notified by the HB in batches starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, and will be arranged to go through eligibility verification and intake arrangements. For those applicants who are not allocated any LPH unit, their information will be retained for processing together with other applications received during the other phases of LPH application.

For information about the LPH Phase 1 application, please refer to the enclosed LPH Promotional Pamphlet, or browse the LPH website of the HB (www.hb.gov.hk/eng/lph). For enquiries, please call 3464 0700, or send email to lphapp@hb.gov.hk.

Note: Rents vary depending on the unit size and the district. The rental level is preliminarily set at around 90 per cent of the rent of newly completed traditional PRH in the same district and is estimated based on the current rent of traditional PRH. Having regard to the biennial rent review of the traditional PRH, the rent of LPH will also be adjusted accordingly.