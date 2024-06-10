Why Next-Gen Data Intelligence Platforms are a Game Changer for Businesses?

In today’s competitive business landscape, making informed decisions and managing resources efficiently is more critical than ever. However, many businesses face challenges with data silos and the complex integration of diverse technologies for data management and analytics. This is where data intelligence platforms come into play. They enable businesses to transcend traditional data and analytics applications, providing insights tailored to users’ roles and workflows.

Here’s why such platforms are a game changer:



They enhance data integration and management – Next-gen data intelligence platforms integrate data from a variety of sources, both structured and unstructured, including IoT devices, social media, and external databases, offering a comprehensive view of business operations. By helping businesses understand how their data relates to different processes and goals, these platforms provide a holistic perspective on various aspects such as customers, products, accounts, suppliers, and employees. This enables businesses to make quick, informed decisions.



They leverage predictive and prescriptive AI/ML models – Through predictive and prescriptive AI models, these platforms can predict trends, customer behaviour, and potential disruptions, allowing businesses to proactively address issues. Further to prediction, these platforms can suggest actions to optimize performance, enabling enterprise to improve efficiency and reduce costs.



They facilitate improved decision-making – With advanced analytics and real-time data, decision makers have access to accurate and up-to-date information. Further, virtualization tools help in interpreting complex data sets, making it easier for stakeholders to understand insights and take suitable actions.



They automate processes and boost efficiency – These platforms can automate routine tasks and processes, reducing manual effort and minimizing human errors. By streamlining processes and providing actionable insights, these platforms help in optimizing resources and improving operational efficiency.



They offer scalability and flexibility – Next-gen data intelligence platforms are built to scale with the business, accommodating growth and changing business needs. They also offer flexibility in deployment options (cloud, on-premise, hybrid), and can adapt to various business models and processes



They augment user experience – Since such platforms offer customized experience to users based on their roles and preferences, they improve usability and satisfaction. With cloud-based solutions, users can access data and receive actionable insights from anywhere. This facilitates seamless cohesion and collaboration.

Many technology leaders such as Microsoft, Oracle, Google have their own data intelligence platforms combining data integration, analytics, AI models, and intelligent applications to enable customers to achieve better outcomes. Oracle’s Fusion Data Intelligence Platform delivers businesses data-as-a-service with automated data pipelines, 360-degree data models, rich interactive analytics, AI/ML models, and intelligent applications.

In conclusion, next-gen data intelligence platforms empower the existing systems and processes with advanced capabilities that drive smarter, faster, and more strategic business operations. By leveraging real-time data, advanced analytics, and automation, businesses can enhance their decision-making processes, optimize operations, and maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly data-driven world.