Noise brings ‘Stress’ Tracking feature in its Luna Ring; empowers consumers with real-time stress metrics

As stress becomes an increasingly prevalent issue in our fast-paced lives, Noise, India’s leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, has introduced a new stress-tracking feature integrated into its premium flagship smart wearable, Luna Ring. Empowering users to understand and manage their stress levels, this upgrade significantly elevates their lifestyle quotient. It underscores the vital role of stress management in overall health and well-being.

Being a consumer-centric brand, Noise recognizes the critical role that stress management plays in leading a healthy lifestyle. With this understanding, Noise aims to cultivate a healthier and more balanced lifestyle among today’s new-age audience by introducing the stress-tracking feature on its Luna Ring.

Luna Ring’s stress tracking feature leverages advanced algorithms and insights into the autonomic nervous system (ANS) to deliver real-time assessments of stress levels and recovery processes. This translates into actionable insights for users, including:

Stress Zones: Identify periods of low, medium, and high stress throughout the day, pinpointing potential triggers

Identify periods of low, medium, and high stress throughout the day, pinpointing potential triggers Non-Activity Stress: Isolate stress experienced outside of sleep and workouts, revealing how the body manages emotional and interpersonal stressors

Isolate stress experienced outside of sleep and workouts, revealing how the body manages emotional and interpersonal stressors Correlations with Activity: Explore potential stress triggers by examining correlations between daily activities and physiological stress levels

This real-time feedback educates users on their physiological stress response, helping them identify peak focus times for maximum productivity alongside moments indicating a need for relaxation. With combined features such as tracking sleep, readiness, activity levels, and now Stress, Luna Ring serves as an ideal lifestyle companion which offers users a holistic view of their health right at their fingertips.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “At Noise, we are committed to leading the industry with innovations that cater to the evolving needs of modern consumers. The integration of a real-time stress-tracking feature into our flagship Luna Ring represents a significant leap forward in wearable technology. By providing users with actionable insights into their stress levels and triggers, we are helping consumers understand that not all stress is bad stress. Sometimes, what we consider stress is actually a focused mode that can be motivating and beneficial, and our feature helps users distinguish between the two. Our goal is to continuously push the boundaries of what’s possible in connected lifestyle devices, empowering users to live healthier, more balanced lives.”

Luna Ring is an ideal wearable to augment daily performance with best-in-class features. With 98.2% accuracy [validated by IIIT-Hyderabad and Olympics coaches] and a fighter jet-grade titanium body, and featuring a fighter jet-grade titanium body, the Luna Ring tracks over 70 body metrics. From activity and readiness to sleep quality, Luna Ring provides users with meaningful insights to unlock their full potential.

More than just a smart ring, the Luna Ring embodies a philosophy of self-discovery, encouraging users to rise to brilliance by understanding their bodies and overcoming challenges. Seamlessly integrating technology into a minimal yet meaningful form factor, Luna Ring transforms data into actionable intelligence for a productive lifestyle. Recently, the brand has also brought the power of Artificial Intelligence to Luna Ring to elevate it as a personalized all-time health companion. Moreover, Noise acquired the AI-powered women’s wellness platform SocialBoat to enhance Luna Ring’s advanced health and fitness metrics and accelerate its innovation trajectory in the smart rings space.

Available in seven-ring sizes and a range of five colours – Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black – customers can now choose their preferred option from gonoise.com and select retail stores.