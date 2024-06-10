Venwiz Webinar on Procurement for EPC Projects: Industry Leaders from L&T, GPS Renewables Share Insights with 150+ Top EPCs in India

Venwiz- India’s premier marketplace for EPC & Projects Procurement, successfully concluded a landmark webinar around “Procurement for EPC Projects: Strategies for Success” on June 5, 2024, World Environment Day. The event drew over 150 Procurement, Project, and Engineering leaders from top EPC companies globally, underscoring Venwiz’s rapid emergence as the only AI-driven procurement solution in the industrial space.

The webinar featured insightful presentations from industry stalwarts, Mainak Chakraborty, CEO, GPS Renewable and Prakash Panicker, Head- Green Energy Supply Chain, EPC at Larsen & Toubro, who shared their expertise and strategic insights on procurement practices in EPC projects. They shed light on perspectives that are poised to benefit the broader manufacturing and EPC industry.

The webinar also included the felicitation of Ms Sayali Kakpure, SCM Executive at Re Sustainability Limited, and Mr. Pratik Shah, Director at Arcedges Building, as the winners of the “Procurement Diaries Challenge” organised by Venwiz. The intent of the challenge was to recognise the contribution of Operations & Supply Chain professionals towards efficient procurement practices. Faced with the daunting challenge of vendor discovery for remote project locations, Ms Sayali was exploring digital solutions. After discovering Venwiz, she was able to seamlessly discover a relevant vendor pool remotely, and even do better price discovery for the same. Mr Shah optimized the site monitoring processes to ensure better control over material delivery and costs.

Rajesh Reddy, CEO & Co- Founder, Venwiz, commented on the event, stating, “We are thrilled to have hosted this webinar on such an important day. Bringing together the best minds in the EPC industry to discuss sustainable procurement strategies is a testament to our commitment to driving positive change. This is just the beginning of many more initiatives aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation in our industry.”

Commenting on the event, Mainak Chakraborty, CEO, GPS Renewable said, “This webinar is a significant step towards aligning the EPC industry with sustainable practices. It’s encouraging to see so many leaders committed to making a positive environmental impact.”

Prakash Panicker, Head- Green Energy Supply Chain, EPC at Larsen & Toubro added, “The collaboration and insights shared today will undoubtedly pave the way for more efficient and eco-friendly procurement strategies in EPC projects.”

The idea behind hosting the webinar on Procurement for EPCs was to address the urgent need for the industry to adopt smarter, new-age tools/solutions. Venwiz aims to support this transition by providing smarter procurement solutions that help enterprises optimize their procurement timelines and costs, while also ensuring ESG compliance.

Venwiz, with a track record of servicing projects worth Rs 1,000 Cr for esteemed clients such as ITC, Nestle, Dalmia, SRF Chemicals, Atul Ltd, and Valmet, is consolidating the previously unorganized project procurement space, representing a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of $100 billion. The company’s innovative platform is revolutionizing the procurement process for capital expenditures, bringing efficiency and transparency to an essential sector.