Seaside Living Group at Re/Max Platinum Realty Announces the Closing of The Picture Frame House

Colleen Waldoch and Crystal Saly, distinguished agents from The Seaside Living Group at RE/MAX Platinum Realty, facilitated this exceptional transaction, representing the buyers with expertise and dedication. Scott Armstrong, Esq. of Consumer Title in St. Petersburg, FL, managed the title closing of this exemplary property.

Sold for $12,500,000, and located at 1325 Westway Dr, Sarasota within Lido Shores, referred to as “The Picture Frame House,” is made up of a series of frames that highlight the architecture and the floor-to-ceiling glass throughout, creating an international style and modern residence taking full advantage of the 360-degree views. The home was designed by Architect Mark Sultana and constructed by Voigt Construction in 2011. The 6590 square foot residence is designed around a central courtyard that connects the garage and guest house to the main house via an elevated bridge and ground sequencing of a fire bowl and palm orchard flanked by a lap pool. In 2012, SRQ Magazine awarded the Picture Frame House their Platinum Home of the Year. Congratulations to the new owners of this exceptional home.

Colleen Waldoch, Broker Associate, has been a Realtor® for over 10 years and is the Team Lead of the Seaside Living Group, a group of 9 Realtors®. Colleen and her husband Tom, also a Realtor® with the Seaside Living Group at RE/MAX Platinum, moved to Florida from Chicago 11 years ago. Colleen’s business experience is diverse and ultimately has given her the advantage of a range of skills that she utilizes in her real estate career. Working in a Fortune 500 Company, she managed the regional pricing of 30,000 products over 120 locations. Communication, database management, and problem-solving were key components of this position. With a Bachelor of Arts in Commercial Photography from Columbia College Chicago, she worked as an aerial photographer, shooting commercial real estate and architectural interiors. She also has a postgraduate education in graphic design. GRI®,PSA®, CLHMS™

Telephone: 941-468-5555

Website: https://seasidelivingfl.com/about-us/colleen-waldoch

Crystal Saly, Realtor®, is an Air Force Veteran and a well-known real estate and portrait photographer. She has over 25+ years in design & photography running her business Crystal Pixel LLC. Crystal has a Master’s Degree in Information Technology and a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Design. Originally from Hawaii, Crystal and her family moved from Washington State to beautiful Venice, Florida. Crystal and her husband of 23 years are raising a family of 5 children alongside 2 dogs and 2 birds. In her spare time, she enjoys the circus aerial arts, practicing Lyra & Flying Trapeze at the Sarasota Circus Arts Conservatory. SFR®

Telephone: 253-495-1730

Website: https://seasidelivingfl.com/about-us/crystal-saly

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. The brokerage has achieved remarkable success, boasting an average annual unit sales volume of 714 transactions, resulting in a total sales of over $2 billion. With offices located in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Osprey, downtown Venice, and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages.

Telephone: 941-929-9090

Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com