National Freshwater Foundation Granted 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Status by Internal Revenue Service

Championing the Future of Freshwater through Conservation, Education, and Innovation

In a significant leap forward for freshwater conservation and sustainability, the National Freshwater Foundation is thrilled to announce its official IRS designation as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The IRS also determined that the National Freshwater Foundation is a public charity under section 509(a)2. This vital status opens new avenues for the National Freshwater Foundation to enhance its efforts in water conservation, environmental awareness, and the development of sustainable solutions to some of the most pressing water-related challenges.

“Attaining 501(c)(3) status is a milestone that propels the National Freshwater Foundation’s mission to new heights,” said Ronald Beaulieu, Founder of the National Freshwater Foundation. “It enables the Foundation to broaden our reach and deepen our impact, fostering a future where water is not just seen as a resource, but as a life-sustaining force that must be protected and managed with the utmost care and innovation.”

The Foundation is dedicated to many initiatives aimed at conserving energy and water, promoting sustainability, advancing scientific research, and supporting educational endeavors. This nonprofit status strengthens the Foundation’s ability to secure funding, engage with the community, and influence policies for the betterment of water management practices and environmental stewardship.

Broadening Our Impact:

With projects ranging from the erection and maintenance of vital water infrastructure to groundbreaking research that addresses climate change, habitat destruction, and environmental injustice, the National Freshwater Foundation stands as a beacon of hope and progress. The Foundation’s work spans local, regional, and national levels, emphasizing the importance of water security and the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

“The National Freshwater Foundation poised to tackle the challenges that lie ahead with renewed vigor and commitment,” added Ron. “The National Freshwater Foundation’s goal is not just to create sustainable communities but to ensure that the dialogue around water conservation and management is inclusive, forward-thinking, and solution oriented.”

Get Involved:

The journey towards a sustainable water future is a collective effort. The National Freshwater Foundation invites individuals, communities, and organizations to join this crucial mission.

For additional information or to join our cause, please contact Ronald Beaulieu, Founder, at 702-236-4399 or ronald.beaulieu@natwaterfound.org.