Hong Kong – Pending death on arrival case in Sheung Shui reclassified as murder

Pending death on arrival case in Sheung Shui reclassified as murder *******************************************************************



Police reclassified a pending death on arrival case in Sheung Shui on June 8 as murder.

At 5.49am on June 8, Police received a report that a man was suspected to have been moved to roadside from a private car parked outside Po Kin Road by two men.

Police officers sped to the scene and found a 23-year-old man collapsed at a pavement on Po Kin Road. Sustaining multiple injuries, he was rushed to North District Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 6.41am. The case was classified as pending death on arrival case.

At around 7pm yesterday (June 9), Police received a suspicious vehicle found report and located the concerned private car in Pat Heung. A stun device which was in suspected connection with the case was seized inside the car. Upon further investigation, Police reclassified the case as murder and arrested a 32-year-old man in suspected connection with the case for murder in Tin Shui Wai yesterday. He is being detained for further enquiries.



Investigation revealed that the deceased was previously attacked with fists, feet and blunt objects.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted later to ascertain the cause of death of the deceased.

Active investigation by the Regional Crime Unit of New Territories North is underway. Anyone who witnessed the case or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 5467 7518.