New Ground Broken on 90,000-Square-Foot Intermountain Health Facility in Southwest Las Vegas

New Intermountain Badura Clinic will offer a wide range of healthcare services all in one place, from pediatrics and women’s health to cancer and primary care services

Intermountain Health broke ground today on its first-ever new construction project in Nevada, a 90,000-square-foot medical office building located in the southwest valley of Las Vegas.

The new facility will bring primary care and several specialty care services to one location and feature a linear accelerator, infusion center, and healing garden for patients.

“Intermountain Health is elevating the quality of healthcare delivered in southern Nevada,” said Mitchell Cloward, president of Intermountain Health’s Desert Region, which covers southwest Utah and southern Nevada. “Our caregivers serve our patients and communities with compassion, respect, and kindness as they carry out our mission of helping patients live the healthiest lives possible. This begins with access to affordable, preventative care that aims to simplify our patients’ interactions with healthcare while making it more convenient.”

Services that will be offered at the new facility will include pediatrics, women’s health, radiation and oncology, adult primary care, and senior primary care.

It will be located at the intersection of West Badura Avenue and South Agilysys Way in the fast-growing southwest area in Clark County.

Nevada-based firm Martin-Harris Construction is developing the building for Intermountain Health.

“Martin-Harris Construction’s unwavering commitment to excellence includes serving as a trusted partner in medical facility construction, which involves unique requirements that impact patients and clinicians as well as the communities they serve,” said Guy Martin, president of Martin-Harris Construction. “We are honored to partner with Intermountain Health as they invest in bringing high-quality healthcare to Nevadans in this state-of-the-art facility. Together, we will ensure it meets the highest standards of quality and functionality.”

The three-story building is expected to be completed in Spring 2025, with patient care potentially beginning June 2025.

In addition to Martin-Harris Construction and HDR, Inc., the Badura Clinic project team also includes TJK Electrical Engineering, and VBFA Engineers.

“The development of this medical office building reimagined how healthcare delivery can be achieved,” said Todd Tierney, region director of architecture & senior vice president with architects HDR, Inc. “For the design of this project, we drew inspiration from the incredible Red Rock Canyon, capturing its dramatic colors and patterns in our tilt-up construction.”

“This unique approach allowed us to create concrete panels that mimic the canyon’s rugged surfaces, adding striking visual appeal while fostering a serene atmosphere for patients,” Tierney added. “The design seamlessly blends form and function, incorporating natural elements to enhance both the building’s aesthetic and its environmental sustainability.”

Intermountain Health offers patient care at over 65 clinics across southern Nevada, including 30 award-winning senior primary care clinics that have been recognized for providing exceptional healthcare for adults 65 and older.

With its extended provider network, Intermountain Health delivers patient-centered primary, specialty, and urgent care services to approximately 350,000 southern Nevadans in Clark and Nye counties.

“Intermountain Health is investing in southern Nevada by making value-based, high-quality healthcare accessible; conducting inclusive, local hiring and internal workforce development; and partnering with community organizations to support resources for suicide prevention, children’s health, food insecurity, and more,” said Michael Naft, Clark County Commissioner.

“Their thoughtful approach to examining the key healthcare needs of our state and then taking action to bring much-needed services both in primary and specialty care demonstrates Intermountain’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of our communities,” Naft added.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.