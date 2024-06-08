ImmuneApp Rebrands to RiskImmune, Marking a Strategic Shift Following AI Integration

ImmuneApp, a leading provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity and vendor risk management solutions, is excited to announce its rebranding to RiskImmune. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to advancing its capabilities and reinforcing its position in the market following the integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into its platform.

Rebranding to RiskImmune: A Strategic Evolution

The rebranding to RiskImmune represents a significant milestone in the company’s journey. The new name better reflects the company’s expanded focus on comprehensive risk management and its innovative approach to utilizing AI for enhanced security and operational resilience. This transformation aligns with the company’s mission to empower organizations with sophisticated tools that proactively manage and mitigate risks associated with third-party vendors.

Enhanced Capabilities with AI Integration

RiskImmune’s platform now leverages advanced AI algorithms to provide unparalleled insights and proactive risk management solutions. Key enhancements include:

Automated Risk Assessments: AI-driven risk assessments streamline the identification and evaluation of potential risks, ensuring timely and accurate risk profiling.

AI-driven risk assessments streamline the identification and evaluation of potential risks, ensuring timely and accurate risk profiling. Continuous Monitoring: Advanced AI continuously monitors vendor activities, offering real-time detection and mitigation of emerging threats.

Advanced AI continuously monitors vendor activities, offering real-time detection and mitigation of emerging threats. Predictive Analytics: Leveraging machine learning, the platform can predict potential risk scenarios and recommend preventive measures, enhancing overall security posture.

Leveraging machine learning, the platform can predict potential risk scenarios and recommend preventive measures, enhancing overall security posture. Improved Compliance Management: AI-powered compliance checks ensure adherence to regulatory requirements and industry standards, minimizing the risk of non-compliance.

AI-powered compliance checks ensure adherence to regulatory requirements and industry standards, minimizing the risk of non-compliance. Enhanced Incident Management: The platform’s AI capabilities enable swift identification and resolution of security incidents, reducing response times and mitigating impact.

CEO Statement

“We are thrilled to introduce RiskImmune as our new brand identity,” said Magda CHELLY, co-founder of RiskImmune. “This rebranding is more than just a name change; it signifies our strategic evolution and commitment to providing our clients with the most advanced, AI-powered risk management solutions. RiskImmune embodies our vision of a future where organizations can confidently navigate the complexities of vendor risk management with cutting-edge technology at their fingertips.”

Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

The transition to RiskImmune also reflects the company’s dedication to continuous innovation and excellence. By integrating AI, RiskImmune not only enhances its existing offerings but also sets a new standard in the vendor risk management industry. This rebranding effort will be accompanied by a series of updates and improvements across the platform, designed to deliver even greater value to customers.

About RiskImmune

RiskImmune, formerly known as ImmuneApp, is a premier provider of cybersecurity and vendor risk management solutions. The company’s platform leverages advanced AI technology to offer automated risk assessments, continuous monitoring, predictive analytics, and comprehensive compliance management. RiskImmune is dedicated to helping organizations proactively manage third-party risks and enhance their operational resilience.

For more information about RiskImmune and its innovative solutions, please visit https://riskimmune.com.

About RiskImmune by Responsible Cyber

Responsible Cyber Pte. Ltd., headquartered in Singapore, is a pioneering cybersecurity and risk management start-up founded in 2016 by Magda Chelly and Mikko Laaksonen. The company operates in the UK, France, and Poland, backed by corporate shareholders including Singtel Innov8 and NUS Enterprise. With a strong focus on innovation, Responsible Cyber introduced RiskImmune, an AI-powered solution designed to revolutionize third-party risk management.

For more information about Responsible Cyber and RiskImmune, please visit www.responsible-cyber.com.