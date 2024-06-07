Yoma Bank in Myanmar partners with Integro Technologies to revolutionize its SME Lending Operations

Integro Technologies, a subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions today announced its partnership with Yoma Bank in Myanmar, to revolutionize their SME lending operations. Integro Technologies is a high end, pioneering provider of Lending Platforms that will deploy its cutting-edge SmartLender Commercial Loan Origination solution for the bank.

By leveraging the SmartLender platform, Yoma Bank aims to achieve its business objectives in the SME credit sector. Together with Integro Technologies as the joint implementation partner, the platform will introduce a range of features. These include the integration of a scorecard-based obligor risk rating, financial spreading and analysis, automated approval process based on approval matrix, API-driven interfaces to streamline the SME lending process, robust policy exception and early warning capabilities. These enhancements will lay a solid foundation for Yoma Bank’s credit activities, ultimately leading to improved credit risk management, higher asset quality, enhanced customer experience, and reduced time-to-market.

This marks the successful launch of our SmartLender Commercial Loan Origination System which is a significant milestone in our partnership with Yoma Bank in Myanmar.



Echoing his thoughts, Ba Thein Naing – Chief Technology Officer, of Yoma Bank, added “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Integro Technologies and the integration of their ground-breaking SmartLender Commercial Loan Origination platform into our operations. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Yoma Bank as we embark on a new era of SME lending. Integro’s cutting-edge technology will revolutionize our lending operations, enabling us to provide faster, more efficient, and tailored solutions to our valued SME customers. The strategic partnership reaffirms our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. We look forward to the transformative impact it will have on our SME lending ecosystem, and a long-term association with Integro Technologies.”



Commenting on the partnership, Tay Chee Chong – COO & Chief Architect, of Integro Technologies, said “We are excited to be Yoma Bank’s chosen partner to digitize and transform their credit origination process. Integro’s SmartLender Commercial LOS is a ready compendium of best practices across leading banks in the ASEAN region across the SME business environment. Our platform leverages a Rapid Deployment Methodology which will ensure Yoma Bank is able to optimize the risk-reward equation and improve their overall customer experience.”