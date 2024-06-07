Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd celebrates World Environment Day 2024

Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd the makers of Freedom Oil, conducted environment awareness programs on the occasion of World Environment Day

as a part of their CSR initiative. GEF India has implemented significant initiatives aimed at protecting and preserving the environment. These efforts are part of their ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and aligned with global efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainability.

GEF India has implemented a series of advanced environmental protection measures to enhance sustainability and reduce its ecological footprint. These initiatives include the Nano Neutralization Process, which significantly lowers water consumption in refining, and the installation of a 3-stage bag filter system at the boiler stack to tackle dust pollution. A rooftop rainwater collection system has been set up to harvest rainwater for process needs, and a sludge drier system at waste points reduces landfill waste. An online effluent monitoring system, connected to the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) site, ensures continuous environmental oversight. Additionally, an elevated effluent treatment system prevents land pollution, while a new Agitated Thin Film Dryer (ATFD) boosts the efficiency of the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system. Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) have been fitted to high-rated motors to reduce energy consumption and improve efficiency. A pneumatic ash handling system for boiler ash and a mechanical dust collector in the husk conveying system mitigate air pollution. Finally, thermosiphons have replaced conventional heating systems in edible oil refining to cut fuel consumption, highlighting GEF India’s commitment to sustainable operations and environmental stewardship.

The company had an installation of a Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD). This advanced system ensures that all waste water generated in the plant is treated and recycled, leaving zero discharge of liquid waste into the environment. This not only conserves water but also significantly reduces pollution, setting a new standard for environmental responsibility in the industry.

GEF India has developed a robust Green Belt around the plant recognizing the importance of green spaces, Approximately 6,500 saplings have been planted both inside and along the periphery of the facility. Over time, these saplings have matured into flourishing trees, creating a natural barrier that enhances air quality, provides habitat for wildlife, and contributes to the overall aesthetic and ecological health of the area.

According to Mr. P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd, “We at Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd are committed to environmental protection and sustainability. We have undertaken several initiatives to preserve the environment and enhance the green belt. By implementing the Zero Liquid Discharge System, expanding our Green Belt, and undertaking land restoration projects, we are not only reducing our ecological footprint but also paving the way for a more sustainable future. We are proud to take these steps and hope to inspire other companies to join us in protecting our planet.”