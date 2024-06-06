John Bowling’s New Book, “Lake Cora Haiku,” is a Fresh, New Collection of the Admired Poetic Form of Haiku Inspired by the Beauty and Serenity of Michigan’s Lake Cora

Fulton Books author John Bowling, who served for many years as a college professor, pastor, and university president, has completed his most recent book, “Lake Cora Haiku”: a powerful and poignant series of haikus prompted and influenced by the author’s time spent admiring the incredible beauty and landscape of Lake Cora.

“Lake Cora is a beautiful spring-fed lake located in the cradle of southwest Michigan’s orchards and vineyards. The lake is surrounded by a soft sandy shore, natural grasses, and stately trees. Though it is small and not widely known, locals affectionately call it the other great lake. Although Lake Cora is an ideal setting for water skiing, small sailboats, kayaks, and an occasional wave runner, it is primarily a quiet reflective setting for fishing, swimming, and a calm nightly parade of pontoon boats. As such, the lake gives rise to thoughts of nature and the nature of life. The ancient craft of haiku provides a vehicle to express such reflections,” writes Bowling.

“Haiku is a generally unrhymed poetic form traditionally consisting of seventeen syllables arranged in three lines of five, seven, and five syllables, respectively. Haiku is perhaps the most popular and best-known poetic form worldwide. These poems are deceivingly simple enough to be taught to children and yet have been the subject of doctoral dissertations and academic careers.”

Published by Fulton Books, John Bowling’s book will captivate readers as they discover the fascinating poems used to describe the unforgettable sights of Lake Cora, transporting them right to the shoreline alongside the author with each entry.

