Symboliq Media’s CEO, Randy Blakeslee, Launches “Coffee Talks” Vlog

St. Charles, IL (PRUnderground) June 5th, 2024

Symboliq Media, a creative agency offering innovative digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of “Coffee Talks,” a new video blog series. “Coffee Talks” aims to provide valuable marketing topics, tips, and offerings to businesses of all sizes. The videos will be hosted on the company’s social media pages @symboliqmedia.

The “Coffee Talks” vlog will feature the agency’s CEO, Randy Blakeslee, who will share his extensive knowledge and strategies gained from over a decade of experience in the marketing industry. Each week, Randy will discuss various aspects of digital marketing, offering practical advice and insights designed to help clients and businesses across many industries enhance their marketing efforts.

“We are excited to launch ‘Coffee Talks’ as a platform to connect with our audience and share our passion for marketing,” said Randy Blakeslee, CEO of Symboliq Media. “Whether you’re a small startup or a large corporation, there’s always something new to learn, and we’re here to help.”

Each episode of “Coffee Talks” will cover a range of marketing topics, tips, and offerings, from strategy and social media to content creation and design. By providing actionable tips and advice, Symboliq Media aims to assist businesses in navigating the world of digital marketing.

Stay tuned for weekly episodes of “Coffee Talks” on Symboliq Media’s social media pages and join the conversation.

About Symboliq Media

Symboliq is a client-centric agency specializing in marketing strategy, branding, website design/development, and social media management. Symboliq bridges the gap between brands and their audience to create and foster powerful experiences with meaningful companies. Learn more about Symboliq at: https://symboliqmedia.com/