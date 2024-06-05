Justice Prevails: McNabola Law Group Scores Big Settlement for Injured Truck Driver

Industry: Legal Services

Compensation to a truck driver after being injured on the job

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) June 5th, 2024

When Results Matter: Attorneys Mark McNabola and David McCracken of the McNabola Law Group recently obtained a significant monetary result for a 54-year-old truck driver from Kuwait, who was seriously injured when he was pinned between his trailer and a loading dock while making a delivery to a warehouse. On the morning of January 17, 2020, the truck driver arrived at a warehouse in Morton Grove, Illinois and presented his bill of lading to the warehouse manager. He was instructed to back into a loading dock that had an allegedly defective locking mechanism. After attempting to back into the dock unsuccessfully, he exited his truck to inspect the locking mechanism. While crouched between his trailer and the dock, he struck the mechanism with a hammer causing the lock to engage. His trailer rolled back crushing his left shoulder and chest. There were no eyewitnesses to the incident.

He sustained comminuted scapula and glenoid fractures in his left shoulder that required open reduction internal fixation surgery and extensive physical therapy. The defendant, warehouse operator, denied any wrongdoing and blamed the Plaintiff, claiming that he was at fault for his injuries by striking the locking mechanism and failing to engage the parking brake before he exited his truck. Two weeks before trial, the insurance company agreed to pay more than eight (8) times its initial offer. McNabola Law Group was able to reach a favorable settlement to cover his medical bills and compensate him for his injuries despite the defendant’s claims of contributory negligence.