WB+TDP Executives Andrew Kessler and Ryan Scully to Present “AI Production: Real Solutions” at Cannes Lions

WB+TDP, the top independent creative production agency, today announced the company will host an AI production discussion at Cannes Lions on Wednesday, June 19.

As the pioneers of the AI Synthomatic, WB+TDP, will be hosting “AI Production: Real Solutions” with Andrew Kessler, President and CEO, and Ryan Scully, VP Creative, providing an overview of the practical application of AI in the production process.

The discussion, for creatives and production executives, will include information on creating AI compositions, animations, and VO using current and widely available AI technology. Attendees will learn the possibilities, and limitations, of AI usage within the production process.

In 2023, WB+TDP introduced the groundbreaking AI Synthomatic. Unlike traditional AI processes, the Synthomatic combines AI technologies with a human touch and the skilled eye of the company’s artists. Over the last year, WB+TDP’s AI Synthomatics have been used within all 6 of the major agencies holding companies, who are now incorporating AI Synthomatics, which offer faster production, superior quality, and reduced costs, into their client work.

“The AI Synthomatic represents a transformative leap in production capabilities, blending AI with our artistic expertise to deliver unparalleled quality and efficiency. As we continue to work on the leading-edge of AI technology, we are looking forward to sharing our findings with the creative production community at Cannes Lions,” said Andrew Kessler, WB+TDP President and CEO.

A sampling of WB+TDP’s AI Synthomatic art can be found at wbtdp.com/ai-synthomatics

For more information or to attend the “AI Production: Real Solutions” discussion, please contact [email protected].

About WB+TDP

WB+TDP is a full-service multimedia company, providing every level of the creative production process – from storyboards through post-production, with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands. At the forefront of the industry for over 40 years, WB+TDP continues to develop and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients and advancements in technology. With a global network of over 200 talented artists, WB+TDP boasts the largest and most diverse roster in the industry, led by a team of award-winning, in-house, creative executives, ensuring unparalleled excellence. WB+TDP’s teams are accessible 24/7, with an unwavering dedication to client satisfaction, delivering exceptional service, creative output and innovative solutions for its clients.