The Mail Center Tucson is Having Their Grand Opening Event

The Mail Center Tucson Celebrates Their Grand Opening This Weekend

June 8, 2024 – It’s the Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting for The Mail Center-Tucson located in Tucson, Arizona.

They are celebrating their official grand opening by offering free giveaways, free raffles, Free Bingo with Prizes, Free food and Water! They will also have Two-time Super Bowl Champion Nick Bolton from the Kansas City chiefs on site for a special raffle and autograph signing. They will have family games, and entertainment as well as live music provided by Phoenix’s own “DJ Kaution.” Special discounts will be offered the day of the event, and they will have plenty of coverage and misters to keep everyone nice and cool. The Mail Center is a new “one-stop” solution Pack & Ship Center that also offers U-Haul, Private Mail box rentals and many more service offerings. They are also supporting and encouraging keeping our community hydrated, so they are giving out free bottles of water to the first 200 people on site. They will be raffling off special merchandise every hour on the hour starting at 10am. The event will end promptly start at 10am and end at 2pm.

Please join the Mail Center this weekend that date to experience the fun and participate with the following:

· 10:00am: Official Opening Prayer by Community Pastor

· 11:00am: Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Special Guest

· Free kids and family fun street games and give aways

· Special retail items on sale from 14-40% oﬀ

· Free NFL, gift cards, and retail raﬄe items

· Special live DJ performance with live music from 10-2pm

· And free customer appreciation give away items to the ﬁrst 200 customers

About The Mail Center – The Mail Center is located at 4386 N Oracle Rd ste 156. Tucson, AZ 85075. They are the go-to resource for packing, shipping, printing, and business service needs of the residents and businesses of the Tucson, Arizona area. Their team of dedicated, professionally trained experts understands the meaning of Super-Star Customer Care – they focus on saving you time and money by ensuring their customers get the right products and services at the right price – in a single, quick visit.