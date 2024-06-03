Sendero Cross Capital Begins Construction of Longhorn Steakhouse, Mesquite, Texas

Sendero Cross Capital, a Dallas-based commercial real estate company with more than 50 years of combined experience, will find, acquire, and provide build solutions for complex investment scenarios.

Geoff Henrion, founding partner of Sendero Cross Capital, stated, “We are very pleased to announce the start of construction of a new Longhorn Steakhouse at the former Twin Peaks location in Mesquite, Texas. Engaged by our long-time client, Darden Restaurants Inc., the new location is set to open its doors in February 2025 and will operate out of a 5,780 square foot building on a prime 1.34-acre pad site located at 18995 LBJ, Mesquite, TX.”

Don McKechnie, Sendero Cross Capital partner, added, “Our clients rely on us when establishing multiple stores in major and secondary markets, including one-of-a-kind urban adaptive opportunities. We have the expertise and commitment required to navigate the entire real estate process from start to finish, including construction management and move-in.”

For more information, please contact:

Geoff Henrion

Sendero Cross Capital

3890 W. Northwest Hwy., Suite 680

Dallas, Texas 75220

214-580-2042

[email protected]

www.senderocrosscapital.com