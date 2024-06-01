New Short Film “Wish” Set to Start Filming in Mount Dora This Fall

The short film “Wish” is set to start filming in Mount Dora, Florida in the fall. The film, produced by writer Brittany Abdizadeh and award-winning director Stephen Lewis, follows a young grief coach who receives a magical book as a graduation present and is launched into a world where his ultimate Christmas wish has come true – at an unexpected cost.

This film will add to the collection of works produced under Just Us Studio, a creative studio founded by Brittany Abdizadeh and Stephen Lewis. The studio serves as a creative home for their projects together as actors, writers, filmmakers, and artists.