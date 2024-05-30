Hong Kong – Correctional officer attacked by member of public while discharging duties

Correctional officer attacked by member of public while discharging duties **************************************************************************



​An officer of the Escort and Support Group of the Correctional Services Department was attacked by a member of the public while discharging his duties today (May 30).

At 11.26am today, the officer was attacked by a man with spitting when discharging his duties at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Officers at the scene immediately stopped the assailant and called for reinforcement.



The officer being attacked was referred to a public hospital for examination.

The case has been reported to the Police for investigation.