Hong Kong – Correctional officer attacked by member of public while discharging duties

May 30, 2024 | International

Correctional officer attacked by member of public while discharging duties

**************************************************************************


     ​An officer of the Escort and Support Group of the Correctional Services Department was attacked by a member of the public while discharging his duties today (May 30).

     At 11.26am today, the officer was attacked by a man with spitting when discharging his duties at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Officers at the scene immediately stopped the assailant and called for reinforcement.
 
     The officer being attacked was referred to a public hospital for examination.

     The case has been reported to the Police for investigation. 