Lila Nikole Unveils ‘GRAPHIC PARADISE’ at Miami Swim Week 2024

Lila Nikole, the brainchild of renowned swim, resort wear, and costume designer Lila Nikole Rivera is poised to set the fashion world ablaze once again with the debut of its mesmerizing 2024 GRAPHIC PARADISE collection. The unveiling will take place

MIAMI – May 27, 2024 – PRLog — Lila Nikole Rivera, acclaimed for her work both paired with celebrities such as Kendrick Lamar, Kim Kardashian, and The Weeknd, and as the first Latin costume designer to lead the Emmy Nominated Super Bowl LV Half Time Show, for The Weeknd’s sensational performance and Dr. Dre’s Emmy Winning Super Bowl HalfTime Show has curated a collection that embodies the essence of contemporary style and artistic innovation. Lila has also collaborated with 10 NFL teams and 2 NBA teams to provide swimwear for the cheerleader’s swimsuit calendar and HBO’s Hard Knocks TV show: Miami Dolphins, leaving fans intrigued about each of her swimwear designs.

The GRAPHIC PARADISE collection is a celebration of boldness and creativity, drawing inspiration from pop art, vintage aesthetics, and collage-like designs. Featuring a vibrant palette of colors including yellow, red, lavender, mint, coral, and pink, with striking black accents, each piece exudes a sense of playfulness and sophistication.

Designed to cater to all body types, the collection offers a diverse range of silhouettes, from long-sleeve rash guards to asymmetrical cuts, ruffles, and everything in between. With matching cover-ups, jackets, and bucket hats, the GRAPHIC PARADISE collection seamlessly blends style and functionality, ensuring that wearers look and feel their best whether lounging poolside or making a splash in the surf.

Guests can expect an evening of unparalleled excitement as the Lila Nikole fashion show kicks off on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 7pm at M2 during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion.

In addition to Lila Nikole’s highly anticipated GRAPHIC PARADISE runway reveal, the brand has planned a full week of Miami Swim Week events and programming kicking off on Tuesday, May 28th with a poolside model casting party at South Beach’s iconic Surfcomber Hotel from 3-7pm. Following this swim week kick off event, the brand will be setting sail on an influencer cruise yacht party from 1-4pm on Wednesday May 29th and a Thursday night influencer dinner at Casa Matilda, including gifting and swag. On Friday May 31st at 1pm, Lila will be joining forces with Snatched Plastic Surgery to participate in a panel discussing how body trends inform fashion and vice versa. Closing out the exciting week, on Saturday June 1 at 7pm, Lila will be unveiling the GRAPHIC PARADISE collection on the Art Hearts Fashion runway Make sure to pop into ‘Cyan Miami’ a “Beach Babe Buggy” disco mobile designed by Lila Nikole Rivera – parked outside of M2 Thursday through Sunday for a photo opp in the creative canvas and a dance with beats by DJ Sachi.

RSVP request https://lilanikole.splashthat.com/