U.S. POLO ASSN. KIDS PRESENTS JUNIOR’S FASHION WEEK | SS’24

Junior’s Fashion Week (JFW) presented by U.S. Polo Assn. Kids illuminated the vibrant lifestyle of Bengaluru. Bengaluru, with its 85th edition, held an exhilarating two-day event from 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, on May 25 to 26, 2024. The Marriott Hotel Whitefield was excited as young fashion enthusiasts took the stage to showcase their talent and style. Teaming up with Zoop by Titan as the accessories partner, this event promised a fusion of style and elegance like never before.

“We at U.S. Polo Assn. Kids are excited to be the presenting partner at Juniors Fashion Week. This event is a fantastic platform for young fashionistas to showcase their style and confidence. We are proud to be part of this journey, celebrating the vibrant energy and the sport of polo that inspire our latest collections.” said Mr. Amitabh Suri, CEO, of U.S. Polo Assn.

The runway pulsed with the sporting heritage of U.S. Polo Assn. Kids, the charm of Zoop by Titan, and the elegance of Emporio Armani. Collaborations with GUESS Kids, Stella McCartney, and Sonia Rykiel added allure. Partnering with Junior’s Model Management, JFW celebrated fashion and provided an edutainment platform. Workshops and grooming sessions empowered juniors with confidence and skills for future modelling opportunities.

“We are thrilled with the success of Junior’s Fashion Week in Bengaluru. It’s incredible to see these young talents shine with confidence and style. This event not only celebrates fashion but also empowers our juniors with skills and experiences that will benefit them for years to come.” said Vin Sharma, Founder, of Junior’s Fashion Week.

The first day began with an interactive Workshop, featuring a Photo Shoot Session where junior models and their parents struck poses with confidence and elegance. A modelling session followed, prepping the juniors for their runway debut, while a confidence-building session showcased their newly learned skills. Delicious meals kept everyone happy throughout the day.

The second day, The Showcase, started with professional styling & makeup and final rehearsals The grand Showcase event saw juniors mastering choreography and strutting the runway with confidence, earning applause and excitement. Again, delicious meals ensured high energy and wide smiles.

Junior’s Fashion Week presented by U.S. Polo Assn. Kids in Bengaluru was a resounding success, celebrating young fashion with enthusiasm and style. The event provided junior models a platform to showcase their talent and gain invaluable skills and confidence. Collaborations with esteemed brands and fashion icons made it memorable for all. Supported by dedicated parents, professional stylists, and the JFW team, the young stars shone on the runway, leaving a lasting impression. We look forward to future editions, as JFW continues to inspire and empower the next generation of fashion enthusiasts.