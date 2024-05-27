Ritvik Sahore shares insight on his Jamnapaar journey; says, “I learned a lot about myself as a person”

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the much-awaited aspirational drama, Jamnapaar. Boasting a gripping and heartfelt story, the series explores the life of Shantanu Bansal aka Shanky, a young man from East Delhi. Torn between his Jamnapaar roots and his desire for a high-flying corporate career in South Delhi, Shanky’s journey is one of self-discovery, cultural contrasts, and the enduring value of family. Featuring Ritvik Sahore, Shrishti Rindhani, Varun Badola, Ankita Saigal, and Raghu Ram in pivotal roles, the series authentically captures the inner conflicts and essence of Delhi’s diverse lifestyle.

Ritvik Sahore, who essays the role of Shantanu Bansal in the series, reveals what drew him to the project. He shared, “First and foremost, the script blew me away the moment I read it. It was the kind of character and story I had been waiting to be a part of for a long time. When Jamnapaar came along, there was no reason to say no to it. It was perfect, and I wanted to be a part of it in any capacity.”

Reflecting on his personal growth and major takeaway from the series, he added, “I learned a lot about myself as a person. Although I relate to Shanky in some way, he is still a different person from Ritvik. Playing this character taught me a lot about myself, how far I would go for someone and where to set boundaries. It was also an utterly joyful experience to work with an incredible team on this series.”

Jamnapaar is now streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within Amazon’s shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, or download the app from Play Store.