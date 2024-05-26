Founded by the accomplished businessman Sergey Anatolievich Gushchin, Rail Service has established itself as a leading force in the Russian wagon repair industry. This holding company has not only expanded throughout Russia but also diversified into the import of essential railway components.

Comprehensive Railway Solutions Under One Roof

Rail Service’s portfolio includes a broad range of specialized entities: five wagon repair enterprises, a railway axles finishing plant, a service company dedicated to repairs and spare parts supply, a wagon building plant, and a facility for producing solid-rolled railway wheels. This extensive infrastructure supports the holding’s strategic focus on enhancing its wagon repair capabilities and expanding its repair network across the country.

Strategic Development and Industry Leadership

Since its inception in 2007, Rail Service has been driven by a vision to advance railway transportation services. The journey began with the establishment of a Wheelset Workshop in Stary Oskol, which laid the foundation for what would become a significant player in the railway sector. By 2012, under the leadership of Sergey Gushchin and his partners, the company evolved into one of the top five largest railway rolling stock operators in Russia.

The transition to focusing solely on wagon repairs has allowed Rail Service to acquire additional enterprises, construct new facilities, and broaden its service offerings to include not only wheelset formation but also comprehensive repairs of freight wagons, locomotives, and tank containers.

Expanding International Reach and Import Operations

In line with its growth strategy, since 2019, Rail Service has been importing components for railway wagons from China, continuously expanding the range and volume of its imports to enhance the Russian railway industry’s capabilities.

Visionary Leadership by Sergey Gushchin

Sergey Gushchin has been a notable figure in the railway industry since 1998. His strategic foresight and commitment to excellence have not only guided Rail Service to its current success but also ensured the continued development of his ventures even after his transition from operational roles. Gushchin’s focus on collaborative and partnership-driven business models highlights his belief in leveraging diverse experiences and insights to build robust and enduring enterprises.