Azzurro Living Wins Outdoor Furnishings Category at 20th Annual HD Awards Ceremony

Azzurro Living has been recognized as the winner in the Outdoor Furnishings category at the prestigious 20th Annual HD Awards ceremony. The award-winning product, the Cozumel Club Chair, designed by Brandon Kershner, has been celebrated for its innovative blend of luxurious aesthetic appeal and practical functionality.

Hospitality Design (HD) magazine announced this year’s HD Awards project and product winners during the 20th annual ceremony. Nearly 600 attendees gathered on Tuesday, April 30th at the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas during the HD Expo + Conference to honor the year’s best and most innovative achievements in design from around the globe. The breadth of the industry was showcased across approximately 1,300 project and product submissions.

“Receiving the Outdoor Furnishings award at the 20th annual HD Awards ceremony is a thrilling moment for our team. It validates our commitment to blending aesthetic appeal with practical functionality and underscores our innovation in outdoor furnishings. This prestigious honor from Hospitality Design drives us forward, inspiring us to continue crafting designs that seamlessly integrate form with function,” said Brandon Kershner, Partner & VP of Design at Azzurro Living.

Azzurro Living is a leading force in luxury outdoor furniture, boasting over 15 years of expertise in private labeling, designing, and manufacturing. Azzurro Living identity centers around a passion for high-quality, original designs crafted with advanced technology and skilled artisans in a fully owned and operated factory. With a focus on manufacturing excellence, craftsmanship, and stringent quality control, Azzurro Living delivers innovative, high-quality, and versatile outdoor furniture, setting industry standards with every meticulously crafted piece.

About Azzurro Living

