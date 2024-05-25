Truth About Drugs Documentary to Combat Summer Surge in Drug Abuse

The Center, located at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave is open from 10:00am to 1:00pm and from 2:00pm to 6:00pm Monday through Friday and from 2:00pm to 6:00pm Saturday and Sunday.

A study by the NYU School of Medicine found that one third of first-time drug use occurs in the summertime, said Stephanie Klimke, the Executive Director for the FDFW Florida Chapter. The kids have more time on their hands, and less adult supervision.

However, another survey found that 42% of kids whose parents talk to them about drugs are less likely to use drugs, said Klimke. Providing educational materials such as The Truth About Drugs documentary is a way for parents to broach the subject with their kids.

Ben, one of the former addicts whose story is noted on the FDFWs website said, I ended up homeless and on the streets, living and sleeping in a cardboard box, begging and struggling to find ways to get my next meal. I asked myself if this is rock bottom, and I believe that it was. While observing these homeless people I decided that I had had enough. Yes, I wanted drugs, but I realized that I could want life more.

Bens story, and dozens more are portrayed in a matter-of-fact way this is what the drugs are, this is what they do and this is the impact, said Klimke. I have seen how effective this program is in changing the minds of young people regarding drug use and encourage parents to bring their teens to the center to learn more.

To schedule a viewing of the documentary, please call the center at 7274676962 To learn more about the program, go to www.drugfreeworld.org.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR A DRUG-FREE WORLD

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. Through a worldwide network of volunteers, 50 million drug prevention booklets have been distributed, tens of thousands of drug awareness events have been held in some 180 countries and Truth About Drugs public service announcements have been aired on more than 500 television stations. These materials and activities have helped people around the world learn about the destructive side effects of drugs and thereby make the decision for themselves to not use them.

Scientology founder and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote, Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs. Mr. Hubbards research in this field brought unparalleled drug rehabilitation solutions to the world. This, in turn, galvanized the Church and Scientologists to initiate the Truth About Drugs, a secular program through which they have worked with like-minded organizations for more than two decades to empower the millions with the truth about drugs.

