Foster Families Gather for a Gardening Workshop

Families from the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association ( PCFAPA) attended and each child received a pot they could personalize. Designs from “Under the Sea” to geometric shapes were painted onto the pots, and after they were dry, the kids got to fill the pots with soil and seeds of either flowers or herbs. Through this workshop, the children got to learn about gardening while spending time with their family and other kids.

“It has been noted that since foster children are often deprived of a normal childhood with normal experiences, they lack certain social skills and opportunities,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Center. “Participation in activities gives a child a feeling of belonging. This is why at the CCV Center we host activities for foster children, to help give them those experiences that they unjustly lack.”

The families took the pots home with them and will now get to see their plant’s growth over the next couple of weeks. If you are a foster parent and are interested in learning more about future foster events, please contact Tracy at (727) 316-5309 (callto:(727) 316-5309).

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. For more information about the Center, please email CCVcenter ( @ ) ccvfl dot org.

