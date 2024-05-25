Announcing PLM Road Map EMEA & PDT Europe 2024

This PLM-focused event will take place in October in Gothenburg, Sweden.

PLM Road Map & PDT EMEA 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – May 23, 2024 – PRLog — CIMdata and Eurostep are delighted to share the details about the upcoming PLM Road Map & PDT 2024 EMEA conference, scheduled to take place at the Lindholmen Conference Center in Gothenburg, Sweden, on October 23 & 24. This globally recognized PLM-focused event, under the theme “Value Drivers for Digitalization of the Product Lifecycle: Insights for the PLM Professional— Why the investment, what are the returns, and how are they achieved?” promises an engaging exploration of the critical enablers of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and its digital transformation.

The agenda will feature a curated blend of reports and case studies from industry experts, with a keen focus on addressing the interests of PLM professionals. Covering technologies, processes, and people, PLM Road Map & PDT 2024 seeks to help move product lifecycle digitalization forward and will highlight the shift toward data enablement.

Agenda topics will seek to answer the following questions and more:

What factors drive investment in product lifecycle digitalization, including the goals, value achieved, and lessons learned?

How are digital threads and twins strategically positioned in a product lifecycle digitalization program?

How do MBSE and MBE support and build on product lifecycle digitalization?

How does AI build on and enable product lifecycle digitalization?

How are companies extending product lifecycle digitalization across suppliers and customers while addressing inherent security concerns?

How can looking at things from a data perspective reshape established processes like configuration management?

What is the role of data governance, and how is trust designed into the data to enable increased automation?

Which standards are relevant to product lifecycle digitalization?

How should we develop people skills for today and in the future?

How do you explain product lifecycle digitalization to stakeholders outside of PLM?

What is the role of CXOs and the Board in driving product lifecycle digitalization, and how do you get their sponsorship?

How do you build on product lifecycle digitalization to achieve an environmental, social, and governance operation?

How do you capture sustainability and circular economy opportunities?

CIMdata’s President & CEO, Peter Bilello, emphasizes the critical importance of the data perspective in the digital transformation landscape. He notes, “With more companies engaging in digital transformation, elevating the data perspective is critical for success. The shift from document-based to model-based product-related information has been underway for decades. Now is the time to enable ready access and interpretation of these digital representations. PLM Road Map and PDT EMEA is more than a gathering; it’s a convergence of ideas, innovation, and a collaborative platform for shaping the future. This year’s theme focuses on the elements vital to a successful PLM strategy.”

“A digital transformation should be an indispensable component of any business transformation,” says Håkan Kårdén, a Strategic Advisor and part of the PDT Europe organizing team since 2004. “While some processes leverage new technologies with a data-centric focus, others within PLM are still catching up. It’s time to shift to a holistic and integrated view, where the entire value chain moves towards a data-driven paradigm. Many benefits of digitalization are available today, but much remains uncharted. The potential business values are immense, with established enterprises and emerging players exploring the possibilities. In 2024, we examine the value delivered through real cases and the broader needs to fulfill the promise of data-centric concepts and technologies,” concludes Håkan Kårdén.