Marion Lamar Reed’s Newly Released “From the Womb to the Plantation to the Penitentiary” is a Passionate Discussion of Social Injustices

“From the Womb to the Plantation to the Penitentiary”: a poignant exploration of historical context and social complexes affecting growth and success. “From the Womb to the Plantation to the Penitentiary” is the creation of published author, Marion Lamar Reed.

Reed shares, “This book, From the Womb to the Plantation to the Penitentiary, exhibits the trials and tribulations of Black and Brown men in the local community up to the national levels of the civil rights movement. The Black lives matter, and all lives matter for civil liberties in the United States of America. Black and Brown men have to fight for all civil rights since 1954.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marion Lamar Reed’s new book is an insightful and thought-provoking book serves as a call to action, urging readers to engage in conversations that foster understanding, empathy, and meaningful change in the pursuit of justice and equality.

