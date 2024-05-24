LAPP India to Showcase Latest Technologies at ELASIA 2024

LAPP India, a leading supplier of cable and connectivity solutions for the transmission of data, signal and power, will be showcasing their products and solutions at ELASIA 2024, India’s premier electrical and electronics exhibition. The event will be held from May 24th to 26th, 2024, at the BIEC – Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

LAPP India will be highlighting a diverse range of products, including their well-known brands ÖLFLEX® – Power & Control Cables, UNITRONIC®- Data & Communication Cables, ETHERLINE® – Industrial Ethernet Cables and a range of accessories like glands, conduits, and connectors.

On showcase will also be the newly launched packaging of ÖLFLEX® INFRA – ISI Marked Single Core Wires for residential and commercial buildings. The single core wires are available in Flame Retardant (FR), Flame Retardant Low Smoke Halogen Free (FR-LSH) and Halogen Free Flame-Retardant Z (HFFR Z) variants. These wires are safe to use in public infrastructure and home environment as they slow down the spread of fire and do generate harmful chemicals detrimental to human life.

“ELASIA is a great platform for us to connect with our customers and partners, and to showcase our comprehensive offer for Buildings & Infrastructure segment, a fast-growing segment in India, Wires & Cables are an essential component of electrical systems in both residential and commercial settings making it crucial to choose the right type of wires and cables for each application to guarantee the efficient and safe functioning of the electrical system. LAPP offers high quality, reliable and safe products making it the trusted and preferred partner for all your cabling requirements,” Marc Jarrault, Managing Director LAPP India. “We are excited to be a part of this year’s event and to share our wide range of products focusing on Building & Infrastructure segment.”

LAPP India’s Commitment to Customers

LAPP India is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services. As stated on their website, their core values include:

Partnership: Building strong, long-term relationships with customers.

Building strong, long-term relationships with customers. Innovation: Continuously developing new and improved products and solutions.

Continuously developing new and improved products and solutions. Quality: Delivering products and services that meet the highest standards.

Delivering products and services that meet the highest standards. Sustainability: Taking environmental responsibility into account in all their activities.

By upholding these values, LAPP India strives to be a trusted and preferred partner for its customers in India.