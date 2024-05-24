AZAD Chosen to Build Advanced Turbo Engine for India’s Defence Programs for GTRE, DRDO

AZAD Engineering Limited, a leader in precision engineering and manufacturing, has secured a prestigious contract from GTRE (Gas Turbine Research Establishment), a renowned Research and Development Organization under DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, to play the role of a Production agency. The long-term contract involves the complete manufacturing and assembly of an Advanced Gas Turbine Engine, crucial for defence applications. AZAD will start delivering first batch of fully integrated engines by early 2026.

The Advanced Gas Turbine Engine is designed with a single-spool turbojet setup, incorporating components such as a 4-stage axial flow compressor, an annular combustor, a single-stage axial flow uncooled turbine, and a fixed exit area nozzle. This sophisticated propulsion system is suitable for various defence applications.

AZAD has been chosen as GTRE’s sole Industry Partner (IP) to bring this advanced design to reality, demonstrating confidence in AZAD’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities. This selection comes as India has consistently showcased its ability to create top-notch engine designs with cutting-edge indigenous technology however the challenge remains in turning these exceptional designs into engines that deliver the desired output or meet mission-critical objectives.

Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman and CEO of AZAD Engineering, expressed his excitement about this milestone, saying, “We are honoured to be selected by GTRE for this prestigious contract and are eager to turn this groundbreaking design into reality at our facilities in Hyderabad. From Power, Aviation, Defence and Oil & Gas, we have now expanded our manufacturing capabilities to provide end-to-end production for a fully assembled Advanced Turbo Engine, creating a massive opportunity to build a complete solution for propulsion system for the nation and global defence requirements. Our commitment to excellence positions us well to enhance India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and establish a strong presence in the country’s defence manufacturing landscape. These enhancements will enable us to serve a new era of defence applications.”

AZAD Engineering’s entry into the production of complete gas turbines aligns with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” contributing to India’s self-reliance and strengthening its position in the defence sector.