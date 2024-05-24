Enel: resolutions of the Shareholders’ Meeting 2024, resolved a dividend of 0.43 euros per share, up 7.5% over previous year

Rome – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 24, 2024

Financial statements at December 31 st , 2023 approved and overall dividend of 0.43 euros per share resolved (0.215 euros already paid as interim dividend in January 2024 and the remaining 0.215 euros to be paid as balance in July 2024), up 7.5% compared to the overall dividend of 0.40 euros per share recognized for the 2022 financial year

Authorization for the acquisition and disposal of treasury shares renewed subject to the revocation of the authorization granted by the Shareholders Meeting of May 10 th , 2023

Long-term incentive plan 2024 for the management of the Enel Group as well as the Report on the remuneration policy for 2024 and the compensations paid in 2023 approved

The Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of Enel S.p.A. (Enel or the Company), chaired by Paolo Scaroni, was heldin Rome.

Pursuant to Article 106, paragraph 4, of Law-Decree no. 18 of March 17th, 2020, converted with amendments by Law no. 27 of April 24th, 2020 (whose final application deadline was last extended to December 31st, 2024 by Article 11, paragraph 2, of Law no. 21 of March 5th, 2024), participation of those entitled to attend and vote in the Shareholders Meeting took place exclusively through the representative appointed by the Company pursuant to Article 135-undeciesof Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24th, 1998. Upon the start of the works, around 64.941916% of Enels share capital was represented at the Meeting.

First of all, the Shareholders Meeting approved Enels financial statements at December 31st, 2023, while the consolidated financial statements and the consolidated non-financial statement of the Enel Group, both referred to the same financial year, were presented.

Acting on a proposal of the Board of Directors, the Shareholders Meeting also approved an overall dividend of 0.43 euros per share, a 7.5% increase compared to the overall dividend of 0.40 euros per share recognized for the 2022 financial year,and the distribution of0.215 euros per share as the balance of the dividend, of which 0.065 euros as distribution of the 2023 net income and 0.15 euros as partial distribution of the available reserve named retained earnings, following the interim dividend of 0.215 euros per share already paid in January 2024 (pursuant to the relevant legislation, the dividend was not distributed to the 10,085,106 treasury shares held by the Company at the record date, i.e. the date of entitlement for the dividend payment, of January 23rd, 2024). The balance of the dividend will be paid net of the treasury shares that will be held by Enel at the record date indicated here below and before withholding tax, if any from July 24th, 2024, with the ex-dividend date of coupon no. 40 falling on July 22nd, 2024 and the record date falling on July 23rd, 2024.

Enels Shareholders Meeting also renewed the authorization to the Companys Board of Directors for the acquisition and subsequent disposal of treasury shares up to a maximum of 500 million Enel shares, representing around 4.92% of the Companys share capital, for a total outlay of up to 2 billion euros, upon revocation of the previous similar authorization granted by the ordinary Shareholders Meeting held on May 10th, 2023. The acquisition of the Companys treasury shares has been authorized for 18 months from todays Shareholders Meeting resolution; conversely, no time limit has been set for the disposal of the treasury shares purchased. The Shareholders Meeting also defined, in accordance with the Board of Directors proposal, purposes, terms and conditions of the acquisition and disposal of the Companys treasury shares, specifically identifying the rules for calculating the purchase price, as well as the operational rules concerning the execution of the purchasing transactions.

The Shareholders Meeting also approved the Long Term Incentive Plan 2024 reserved to the management of Enel and/or its subsidiaries pursuant to Article 2359 of the Italian Civil Code.

Finally, concerning the Report on the remuneration policy for 2024 and the compensations paid in 2023, the Shareholders Meeting approved, in compliance with the relevant legislation:

with a binding resolution, the first section of the above Report, which illustrates the policy adopted by the Company on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, the General Manager, the Executives with strategic responsibilities and the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors related to the financial year 2024, as well as the procedures used for the adoption and implementation of such policy;

with a non-binding resolution, the second section of the same Report, which indicates the compensations of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Statutory Auditors, of the General Manager and of the Executives with strategic responsibilities related to the financial year 2023.

For the dissemination to the public and the storage of regulated information made available to the public, Enel S.p.A. has decided to use respectively the platforms eMarket SDIR and eMarket Storage, both available at the addresswww.emarketstorage.comand managed by Teleborsa S.r.l. – with registered office in Rome, at 4 Piazza Priscilla – as per CONSOB authorization and resolutions n. 22517 and 22518 of November 23, 2022.

From May 19th2014 to June 30th2015, Enel S.p.A. used the authorized mechanism for the storage of regulated information denominated 1Info, available at the addresswww.1info.it, managed by Computershare S.p.A. with registered office in Milan and authorized by Consob with resolution No. 18852 of April 9th, 2014.