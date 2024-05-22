ReadersMagnet will Exhibit Mark A. Cornelius’s Spiritual Book “Tomorrow’s Bread” at the 2024 Hong Kong Book Fair

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, May 21, 2024

The self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will exhibit the spiritual/inspirational book by Mark A. Cornelius, titled Tomorrows Bread: Reflecting on Gods Future Supply, at the Hong Kong Book Fair 2024. The international book fair will run from July 17 to 23, 2024, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Book Fair is a significant summer event in Hong Kong and one of the biggest book fairs in Asia. It boasts cultural events, performances, and reading and storytelling sessions from some of the worlds most recognizable writers.

Tomorrows Bread is not the typical daily devotional material designed to be quickly read and forgotten. This study is based on the personal struggle of the author, Mark A. Cornelius, who found that he was going through the motions when reading other daily devotionals. He realized he needed to remember the lessons and be distracted by their content. As a result, he decided to create a devotional that would have a more lasting impact.

Mark says, Lord, bestow to me this day, tomorrows feeding, that I may rest and reflect in it, dwell in it, learn from it, and share it with any who desire to know you and your way better. I ask, that as I go about my daily routine, you lead me beside still waters to nourish me with whatever wisdom you choose to reveal, that I may be lead on a path of righteousness, for your names sake.

Tomorrows Bread helps readers get to know God, ensuring His children stay connected to Him. It functions as a daily shelter amid lifes trials.

Explore the power of Gods love and righteousness with Mark A. Corneliuss Tomorrows Bread: Reflecting on Gods Future Supply. Get a copy today on Amazon. Learn more about the author by visiting his website: https://markcorneli.us/. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the 2024 Hong Kong Book Fair to check out the books display.

Mark A. Cornelius has authored numerous books, musicals, podcast and video productions, and a journal ministry. His works include The Ruach Saga, an end times trilogy combining The Singularity, The Book of Seconds, Bronzeman, and War of the Lost Song. Mark has also penned RUT Management – Discovering Adventure in the Routine of Life, Believement – Breaking Through the Belief Barrier, Welfare Christianity, Marginalized, and UnMeasuring – What if We Are All Wrong?, and the popular childrens book Thunder Buffalo Goes Home. Each can be purchased at www.MarkCorneli.us

Tomorrows Bread: Reflecting on Gods Future Supply

Author: Mark A. Cornelius

Genre: Spiritual/Inspirational

Publisher: Self-published

Published date: February 23, 2019