Indonesia calls for global action on sustainable water management at the 10th World Water Forum

JAKARTA, May 21, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Indonesia invites heads of state attending the 10th World Water Forum in Bali to take action to actualize inclusive and sustainable water management.

“This (forum) is meant to reaffirm our commitment and formulate concrete actions related to inclusive and sustainable water management,” President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) remarked at his opening on the forum’s High-Level Meeting on Monday.

At least four initiatives were proposed by Indonesia that are expected to be put forward in the forum’s first-ever ministerial declaration on May 21. These initiatives are World Lake Day, the establishment of a Center of Excellence on Water and Climate Resilience, integrated water resources management on small islands, and fundraising for water projects.

Water plays a critical role in human life and might be referred to as “the next oil” in the future, noting that water shortages could slow down economic growth by up to six percent by 2050.

Indonesia has been striving to strengthen its water infrastructure by constructing 42 dams and developing 1.18 million hectares of irrigation networks in the last decade. The country rehabilitated irrigation networks covering an area of 4.3 million hectares and developed 2,156 kilometers of flood control and coastal protection structures.

The government also utilizes the water surface in Cirata dam for the floating power plant in West Java Province.

“However, all these efforts are not enough. We can expect even more complicated issues related to water and sanitation in the future. We need to make similar efforts at the global level by involving countries, private actors, and civil society,” Widodo stated.

Indonesia’s effort is in line with the statement of the President of the World Water Council (WWC), Loic Fauchon, who invited the world community as the water warriors to achieve water security and solve world water problems.

“Be water warriors together. I want to call for the obligation to take care of nature and provide water for each other,” Fauchon said in his speech at the opening ceremony of World Water Forum’s 10th High-Level Meeting.

There are at least six efforts that WWC promotes to tackle water issues such as promoting water supply security policies at all levels, committing to changing behavior in achieving water sobriety, prioritizing the design and implementation of nature-based solutions for basins, admitting the right to water to national constitutions, Laws and local regulations.

Participating in the “Money for Water” Coalition, and ensuring more active, decentralized governance based on multilateral cooperation on water issues is also needed to tackle water issues.

“We need you, we want new ideas to write the future of water,” Fauchon remarked.

Indonesia hosts the 10th World Water Forum themed “Water for Shared Prosperity” held on 18-25 May 2024.

The High-Level Meeting was attended by world leaders, including Tajikistan Prime Minister (PM) Qohir Rasulzoda, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato Sri Haji Fadillah Bin Haji Yusof, and Deputy Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea John Rosso.

The other attendees comprised President of the World Water Council (WWC) Loïc Fauchon; United Nations (UN) General Assembly President Dennis Francis; former Hungarian president Janos Ader; French special envoy Barbara Pompili; and Dutch special envoy Meike van Ginneken.

Visit:

Official website: https://worldwaterforum.org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/worldwaterforum10/

Twitter|X: https://twitter.com/WWaterForum10

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@10thWorldWaterForum/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wwf10/

Please contact:

Director General, Public Information and Communications, Ministry of Communications & Informatics (KOMINFO), Usman Kansong, t: +62 81 678 5320, e: humas@mail.kominfo.go.id

For daily WWF news and information, please visit https://infopublik.id.

Copyright ANTARA: https://en.antaranews.com.

Distributed by the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo).



Topic: Press release summary