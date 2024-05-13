Tata Power makes Karnataka EV ready with 220+ RFID enabled EV-charging points across state

Tata Power, one of India’s largest integrated power companies and a leading player in the electric vehicle (EV) charging domain, continues to spearhead the growth of sustainable mobility in Karnataka. With over 220 charging points across the state, the company is actively expanding its EV charging network, also known as EZ Charge, contributing to Karnataka’s vision of embracing clean and efficient transportation. All charging points also have RFID card enabled transactions which have further made the charging experience seamless ensuring that consumers can tap.charge.go without any hassle.

These chargers are conveniently located across major highways between Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Davangere, and Mysuru, and are offering sustainable solutions at popular tourist destinations like Chikmagalur and Coorg as well. Other important cities with a notable EZ Charge presence include Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hubli, Belgaum, Gulbarga, and Davangere. Chargers have also been deployed at prominent public locations like Taj, Park, Oberoi, Gokulam Hotels, Tata Croma, and Tanishq, ensuring seamless accessibility for electric vehicle users.

With an extensive network of over 150+ charging points strategically positioned in Bengaluru across key suburbs like Devanahalli and Electronic City, Tata Power is committed to minimizing charging distances across the capital city also.

Tata Power has also collaborated with renowned builders and societies like Brigade Gardenia and Divyashree Elan Homes (RWA). This strategic approach extends to key commercial complexes, forming a comprehensive charging network in the state. Moreover, the company’s strategic collaborations with entities like Decathlon and Titan further strengthen its position in Karnataka’s EV charging landscape.

In sync with Karnataka’s forward-thinking approach to electric mobility, Tata Power is actively advancing to fulfill the state government’s visionary objectives. By strategically placing charging points in key locations, Tata Power not only facilitates the growing EV adoption but also contributes significantly to Karnataka’s position as one of the leaders in EV adoption in the country.

Tata Power stands at the forefront of the electric vehicle charging domain, having forged impactful collaborations with state governments and municipal corporations nationwide. With a large market share, its commitment to sustainable mobility is exemplified through the extensive EZ Charge network spanning 530 cities and towns, 86,000 home chargers, 5300 public charging points, and 850 strategically positioned bus-charging stations. Present across prominent highways and diverse locations such as hotels, malls, offices, hospitals, residential complexes, etc., Tata Power is playing a pivotal role in accelerating e-mobility adoption across the country.