Lectrix EV hits a key milestone on its way to transform the EV industry: Partnering with FuturElectra, aims to deliver 2500 EVs

Lectrix EV, one of the top 10 players in the electric vehicle EV industry, has forged a strategic partnership with FuturElectra, a visionary player in the electric mobility sector. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a sustainable and accessible future for mobility India.

FuturElectra is committed to revolutionizing the electric mobility landscape by making it inclusive and optimized for all individuals and businesses. With a focus on providing end-to-end solutions, FuturElectra aims to accelerate the transition to electric transportation while contributing to a greener and more efficient tomorrow.

As part of this partnership, Lectrix EV, the electric mobility arm of SAR Group is renowned for its cutting-edge electric two-wheelers, will supply 2500 units of its cutting-edge electric two-wheelers to FuturElectra over the course of one year. These vehicles will play a crucial role in FuturElectra’s mission to expand the reach of electric mobility solutions and empower individuals and businesses to make sustainable choices.

One of the standout features of this partnership is the fact that all the vehicles provided by Lectrix EV will be 100% Made in India products. This commitment to domestic manufacturing reflects the companies’ shared vision to bolster the ‘Make in India’ initiative and promote self-reliance in the EV sector. It is expected to generate a positive ripple effect throughout the Indian EV ecosystem aiding in increased employment opportunities and technology advancement.

“We are thrilled to join forces with FuturElectra in our shared vision of advancing electric mobility,” said Pritesh Talwar, President, EV Business at Lectrix EV. “This partnership represents a significant step towards creating a more sustainable and accessible transportation ecosystem, and we are excited to contribute our expertise and innovative EV solutions to this endeavor.”

Akash deep, Founder at FuturElectra shares, “Our partnership with Lectrix signifies our shared commitment to revolutionizing urban mobility and reducing carbon footprint, one electric ride at a time.” Through this collaboration, Lectrix EV and FuturElectra aim to drive adoption of electric vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, and pave the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future.