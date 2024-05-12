Hong Kong – Bouncing back after work injury

Bouncing back after work injury *******************************



The Government’s Pilot Rehabilitation Programme for Employees Injured at Work has attracted over 700 injured construction workers since its launch in September 2022, facilitating their early recovery and return to work. On May 9, the programme was extended to include the catering and hotel industry as well as the transportation and logistics industry.



News.gov.hk spoke to a participant and a Labour Department doctor to find out about the services offered under the programme and how it benefits the injured employees and their employers.



The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature today (May 12) in text and video format.