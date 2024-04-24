DashLoc and Godrej Ink Partnership to Empower Local Communities with Convenient Access to Appliance-Related Products

DashLoc, a trailblazing company in India specializing in hyperlocal discovery and growth, has announced a strategic partnership with Godrej, a renowned name in the appliance industry. This collaboration aims to redefine the retail domain by creating an ecosystem that seamlessly connects Godrej Appliance Stores with local communities, enhancing discovery, engagement, and revenue growth.

Through this B2B partnership, DashLoc and Godrej are dedicated to empowering local communities with convenient access to appliance-related products. Over the upcoming six months, both entities will work together to leverage digital solutions, enhancing customer engagement and extending the reach of Godrej’s retail outlets. Notably, this strategic endeavour intends to generate organic leads for Godrej and increase their conversion rates effectively.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Sumit Singh, CEO and Co-founder at DashLoc, commented, “We are excited to join forces with Godrej to revolutionize the retail experience for both customers and retailers. By leveraging our hyperlocal discovery platform, we aim not only to drive foot traffic to Godrej Appliance stores but also to enhance their online presence.”

He added, “In today’s digital age, where consumers rely heavily on online platforms for product discovery and purchasing decisions, leveraging hyperlocal discovery platforms like ours has become imperative for businesses. By availing such services, companies can not only increase their visibility and reach but also stay ahead of the competition by offering personalized and convenient experiences to their customers.

Swati Rathi, Head of Marketing at Godrej expressed enthusiasm, stating, “This partnership with DashLoc aligns with our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. We are confident that by leveraging DashLoc’s expertise, we will enhance the accessibility of our products to local communities and drive growth for our retail outlets. We look forward to working closely with DashLoc to maximize the benefits of this collaboration and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Through this partnership, DashLoc and Godrej are spearheading a range of collaborative digital initiatives aimed at ensuring the omnipresence of retail outlets. DashLoc will provide services such as listing management, microsites for retail outlets, review management, organic lead generation, call tracking, and lead management, among others. The key benefits of these services include easy connectivity for local communities, dynamic microsites for dealers, and organic lead generation, leading to higher conversions.

What sets this partnership apart is its focus on creating a sustainable organic digital ecosystem for retail businesses, with a strong emphasis on achieving a high return on investment. DashLoc will play a crucial role in providing ongoing support by supplying relevant local content to engage the community throughout the period of partnership for Godrej Inspire Hub shops.

About DashLoc

DashLoc, founded in 2020 by Sumit Singh and Gaurav Kumar, is a pioneering hyperlocal MarTech discovery platform, headquartered in Bangalore and a satellite office in New Delhi, India. Inspired by their experience in virtual event management, the founders identified the challenge of decentralized store management faced by brands, leading to the creation of DashLoc as a transformative Listing Management Platform. Recognizing market gaps where competitors lacked a focus on return on investment (ROI), DashLoc differentiates itself by offering cutting-edge technology, cost-effectiveness, and comprehensive support to brands. Leveraging GenAI-enabled solutions and micro-level optimization, DashLoc provides a unique dashboard for efficient management, emphasizing search visibility, MOM growth, and customer engagement. With a commitment to boosting brands’ online presence and aiding in customer acquisition, DashLoc envisions empowering businesses globally, offering a seamless experience from discovery to conversion. Visit https://dashloc.com/ for more information.