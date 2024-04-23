Avaada Foundation Celebrates Success: Over 2800 Participants Engaged in Avaada Summer Camp Finale

Avaada Foundation is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of Avaada Foundation’s Summer Camp, an initiative aimed at fostering the holistic development of rural youth and local communities. The camp, which ran from April 5th to April 20th, witnessed an enormous response, with over 2800 participants engaging in various activities on all days.

Continuing its legacy of impactful initiatives, the Summer Camp was tailored to nurture the potential of youth in Nagepur and 30 neighbouring villages, offering a diverse range of activities completely free of charge.

The summer camp featured a wide array of activities, including sports, arts, and educational contests, ensuring inclusive participation for all community members. Highlights of the program included sports activities such as cricket, kusti, Kabaddi, and badminton, along with educational competitions like the “Bal Pratibha Education Competition.”.

The Bal Pratibha Samman witnessed an incredible turnout of 1,367 students. This level of participation in a single day is truly remarkable, reflecting immense dedication and enthusiasm. Participating in such educational competitions not only fosters knowledge growth but also boosts confidence, paving the way for future success.

Participants had the opportunity to showcase their talents and compete for prizes including Ranger cycles, school bags, and more. The Summer Camp also provided a platform for rural women, particularly homemakers, to showcase their talents in folk songs and dance, instilling a sense of pride in their cultural heritage.

The Summer Camp, a first-of-its-kind initiative in rural India, aimed to uplift and empower rural communities, celebrating their unique identity and cultural diversity. “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to Avaada Foundation’s Summer Camp,” said Trustee Avaada Foundation Mrs. Ritu Patwari. “It’s heartening to see the enthusiasm and talent displayed by the participants, and we are proud to have provided them with this transformative experience.” Avaada Foundation extends its gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and supporters who contributed to the success of the Summer Camp.