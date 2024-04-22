Tides of Change, Waves of Hope: Art Exhibition Inspiring Ocean Conservation

Izzy Church, acclaimed actor, writer, and artist, is thrilled to announce the endorsement of her company, 3rd Culture Productions, by the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development 2021-2030 for the Tides of Change, Waves of Hope Art Exhibition. This endorsement marks a significant milestone, highlighting our initiative’s global importance and impact, which champions ocean conservation and inspires meaningful action for a brighter, more sustainable future.

“Dive into the transformative world of Tides of Change, where art intertwines with advocacy to commemorate the Ocean Decade,” says curator Izzy Church. “Through captivating exhibits, we delve into the heart of our oceans’ challenges, weaving tales of hope amidst tragedy. Join us in igniting waves of hope as we journey into the deep blue and chart a vertical course toward a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow.”

The Exhibition seeks to stimulate ocean science and knowledge generation to reverse the decline of the state of the ocean system, catalyze new opportunities for sustainable development of this massive marine ecosystem, and deliver science-based solutions to achieve the 2030 Agenda.

Tides of Change, Waves of Hope: Art Exhibition will be hosted by Art on the Ave, NYC creative spaces, situated on three levels within the bustling Fulton Center at 200 Broadway, New York, from April 1 to July 7, 2024. Open to the general public; the Exhibition is expected to attract the attention of over 15 million people who visit New York City’s financial district. This unique setting provides an ideal platform to showcase their participating artists’ profound talent and message on a global scale. Additional sponsors include the Reef Life Foundation.

The Exhibition features artworks by diverse artists, including Alfons Rodriguez, Annette Solakoglu, Craig Anthony Miller, George Goodridge, Ian Hutton, Izzy Church, Marten Kayle, Jamie Pomeranz, Selva Ozelli, and many more (the complete list is provided below).

The Tides of Change: Art Exhibition Inspiring Ocean Conservation launch will take place on Earth Day:

Earth Day 2024’s theme, “Planet vs. Plastic,” underscores global efforts to combat plastic pollution. Over 400 million tons of plastic are produced every year for various applications.

About 3rd Culture Productions:

3rd Culture Productions Is a cross-cultural platform for creative success. Founded by Izzy Church, a Manhattan-based actress, writer, and artist. Through 3rd Culture, Izzy spearheads multiple projects in film, literature, and Art.

Website: (3rdCultureCreative dot com)

About Art on the Ave NYC:

Art on the Ave NYC showcases the work of local artists in vacant storefronts in high-visibility locations, amplifying underrepresented voices and inspiring hope and positive change. Founded by Barbara Anderson

Website: (Art on the Ave NYC dot com)

About Reef Life Foundation:

Reef Life Foundation’s mission is to turn the tide against marine degradation and climate impact, fostering an appreciation for the inherent value of the ocean and nurturing healthier oceans for future generations. The organization believes in a holistic approach to achieve this goal.

About UNESCO:

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations (UN) with the aim of promoting world peace and security through international cooperation in education, arts, sciences, and culture. It has 194 member states and 12 associate members, as well as partners in the non-governmental, intergovernmental, and private sector. Headquartered in Paris, France, UNESCO has 53 regional field offices and 199 national commissions.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Marten Kayle

GammaState Media

mk@gammastate.com

+1 (520) 472-1119

Artists Featured in the Exhibition:

– Alfons Rodriguez

– Annette Solakoglu

– Craig Anthony Miller

– David Scott Holloway

– Fatma Kadir

– KY Fina Yeung

– George Goodridge

– Gustavo Fernandez

– Hava Mizrachi

– Ian Hutton

– Ilhan Sayin

– Izzy Church

– Jamie Pomeranz

– Jim Richards

– Leslie Jean Bart

– Luca Goly

– Marten Kayle

– Matty Austin

– Mehmet Kuran

– Mene Liondos

– Rose Studer

– Selva Ozelli

– Semine Hazar

– Stirling Brenna

– Yana Toyber

– Zinnia Gutowski