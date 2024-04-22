Hong Kong – Sick person in custody dies in public hospital

Sick person in custody dies in public hospital **********************************************



​A sick 62-year-old female person in custody at Lo Wu Correctional Institution died in a public hospital today (April 21).

The person in custody suffered from lung cancer. She required continuous medical care and follow-up treatment at the institution hospital and a public hospital. On April 8, she was sent to a public hospital for treatment due to physical discomfort. During hospitalisation, her condition deteriorated and she was certified dead at 2.23pm today.

The case has been reported to the Police. A death inquest will be held by the Coroner’s Court.

The person in custody was sentenced to imprisonment for the offence of theft in September 2023.